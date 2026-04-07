Dort Financial Credit Union launches Spiral's digital Savings Center to boost member savings.

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dort Financial Credit Union, one of the largest credit unions in Michigan with over 112,000 deposit accounts and more than $2.3 billion in assets, today announced the upcoming launch of Spiral's Savings Center. Spiral, an award-winning platform redefining digital banking, is helping credit unions drive millions in savings for members and local communities through personalized digital experiences.

"With the new Savings Center, we're taking that even further. It's a game changer, giving our members a simple way to build savings automatically and turn their financial goals into reality." Share

This innovative experience enables Dort Financial Credit Union to grow and retain core deposits, cross-sell loans, and empower members to save effortlessly while they build savings automatically.

The new experience helps members reach their financial goals through personalized, gamified experiences. Members can easily set and reach goals such as buying a home, starting a business, purchasing a car, or saving for travel. The tool makes it easier for members to grow savings through everyday banking, and all seamlessly integrated within their digital banking experience.

"Our members have really engaged and are saving using our Everyday Change platform with Spiral. The engagement and feedback have been incredible," said Adam Koishor, Chief Strategy Officer at Dort Financial Credit Union. "With the new Savings Center, we're taking that even further. It's a game changer, giving our members a simple way to build savings automatically and turn their financial goals into reality."

Launched at the end of the first quarter, the Spiral platform also empowers Dort Financial members to easily save or donate to their favorite charities through everyday debit card purchases or directly from their online banking accounts. Adoption has been strong, with members using it daily and rounding up over 800,000 transactions to date.

About Spiral

Headquartered in New York City, Spiral is an award-winning platform redefining how credit unions and banks grow deposits and retention through personalized banking experiences. Trusted by over 45 financial institutions nationwide, Spiral has saved millions for families and local communities, turning institutions into the primary choice for savings, cards, loans, and giving. With Spiral, financial institutions empower account holders to build savings automatically, achieve financial freedom, and support their communities through any banking account or debit card. Recognized as a Top 50 FinTech Company, Spiral makes it easy for financial institutions to drive local impact and empower millions of people to build better lives. Spiral is backed by Team8, Curql, ICBA, Euclidean Capital, Intuition Fund, Communitas Capital, Phoenix, Nidoco AB, MTVO, and more. To learn more, visit Spiral.us.

About Dort Financial Credit Union

For 75 years, Dort Financial Credit Union has been dedicated to providing exceptional financial services to its members across Michigan and beyond. As a not-for-profit, member-owned institution, Dort Financial prioritizes financial wellness over profits, ensuring that every decision is made with its members’ best interests in mind. With a commitment to personalized banking solutions, innovative technology, and community impact, Dort Financial empowers its members to achieve financial success while giving back to the communities it serves. Today, the credit union has grown to over $2.3 billion in assets, offering a full range of financial products and services designed to help members save, borrow, and invest with confidence. For more information about Dort Financial Credit Union, visit dortonline.org.