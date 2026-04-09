Ordr Technologies Expands Las Vegas Footprint With Resorts World Partnership, Bringing Payments Intelligence to the Strip

LAS VEGAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Ordr, the leading payments intelligence platform built for live experiences, today announced a partnership with Resorts World Las Vegas, the $4.3 billion landmark resort on the Las Vegas Strip, to power frictionless, unified payment processing across Zouk Nightclub and Ayu Dayclub, two of its most iconic destinations.

Named Best Nightclub in Las Vegas three years running by Las Vegas Weekly and ranked among the world’s top clubs by DJ Mag, Zouk Nightclub hosts world-class performers and draws tens of thousands of guests each month. Ayu Dayclub extends that experience into the daylight hours, offering a luxury poolside environment that demands the same operational precision as its nighttime counterpart. Together, they represent some of the highest-velocity transaction environments in hospitality, where payment speed, reliability, and guest data directly impact revenue.

Ordr's platform uses AI to automatically unify every layer of the transaction stack, POS, payment processing, fees, consumer protection, and guest intelligence into a single system, delivering visibility across every revenue center, reduced friction at the point of sale, and analytics that turn raw transaction data into actionable intelligence.

"Zouk and Ayu are world-class operations and represent exactly the kind of venue Ordr was built for: high-volume, multi-concept environments where the guest experience is the product and every second of friction costs revenue," said Ryan Bott, CEO, Ordr. "This validates that unified payment intelligence isn't just a sports and arena story. It's the future of hospitality at every level, and Resorts World is leading the way."

Ordr Delivers Intelligence at the Speed of Hospitality

At a property where, in a single night, tens of thousands of guests move fluidly between the casino, concert hall, pool deck, and more than 40 dining venues, payment data is among the most powerful signals available. Ordr turns that signal into strategy.

For Resorts World Las Vegas, the Ordr platform delivers three immediate operational advantages:

Unified transaction visibility across every venue. Ordr connects payment data from every revenue center on property, eliminating reconciliation gaps, blind spots, and the lag between transaction and insight.

Frictionless guest experiences. Whether a guest is ordering at a poolside bar, settling a tab, or purchasing merchandise before a headliner, Ordr ensures every transaction completes seamlessly. No friction. No failed payments. No lost revenue.

Real-time guest intelligence. Ordr's platform transforms in-venue and digital transaction data into unified guest profiles, enabling Resorts World Las Vegas to understand spend behavior, identify high-value guests, and personalize the experience at scale.

This partnership also arrives as Ordr prepares to launch its intelligence suite later this year, expanding from payment processing into real-time venue analytics, and consumer intelligence purpose-built for large-format hospitality properties like Resorts World Las Vegas.

About Ordr

Ordr is the leading payments intelligence platform built for live experiences across sports, entertainment, and hospitality. Purpose-built for simplicity, Ordr automatically unifies every layer of the transaction, from POS and processing, to consumer protection and guest intelligence, into one unified system. The result is a frictionless experience for customers and AI-driven insights for the merchant, all in one place. Trusted by leading franchises including the Vegas Golden Knights and Edmonton Oilers, Ordr processes tens of millions of monthly transactions, empowering organizations to scale securely, reduce risk, and optimize revenue in real time. For more information, please visit ordr.io or find us on LinkedIn.

About Resorts World Las Vegas

Resorts World Las Vegas is a premier destination on the Strip, blending modern luxury with world-class hospitality. The 88-acre property features three distinct Hilton brands—Conrad Las Vegas, Crockfords Las Vegas, and Hilton Las Vegas—offering more than 3,500 rooms and suites. Guests can enjoy an unmatched collection of experiences, including globally inspired dining from acclaimed chefs, next-level entertainment and nightlife, a state-of-the-art casino and curated retail. Resorts World Las Vegas delivers elevated service and unforgettable moments in the heart of Las Vegas. For more information, please visit rwlasvegas.com or find us on Facebook, LinkedIn, X, and Instagram.