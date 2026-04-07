Xoople and L3Harris Announce the Co-Development of an Unprecedented Space-Borne Measurement System Designed for the AI Era

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Xoople, the AI data infrastructure company for physical change on Earth, and L3Harris Technologies, the world-leading space infrastructure company, announced the co-development of a first of its kind satellite constellation designed and optimized for the AI era. The milestone, the result of seven years of design and R&D work, advances the companies’ shared vision to deliver real-world context into every decision for a more sustainable, safer world.

The Xoople constellation, with its unprecedented optical and sensor design which maximizes data quality, is a foundational layer of the company’s data infrastructure, designed to improve spatial intelligence by delivering orders-of-magnitude improvements in precision and speed compared to existing commercial Earth observation.

As AI systems shift from analysis to autonomous action through agentic workflows, demand for reliable, easily ingestible ground-truth data about the physical world is expected to accelerate rapidly. Xoople calls its infrastructure “Earth’s System of Record” — a platform enabling enterprises and governments to understand and act on real-world change, from optimizing supply chains and managing infrastructure to underwriting risk, disaster response, and geopolitical and security monitoring.

“Our Xoople team has decades of experience working on the most successful commercial Earth observation missions in history. But our customers in the AI era make decisions where even a 1% error is unacceptable, and they need a completely different kind of space asset, capable of monitoring the whole world in real time and ensuring the exquisite measurements that AI requires. That’s why, after many years of stealth exclusive co-development with L3Harris, we’re excited to finally unveil our Xoople constellation, which delivers on our mission to deploy Earth’s System of Record with the scale and precision that the era of AI demands,” said Fabrizio Pirondini, CEO of Xoople.

About Xoople

Xoople is an AI data infrastructure company building a global system of record for physical change on Earth. Its mission is to give organizations access to real-time physical-world intelligence powering the next generation of AI systems.