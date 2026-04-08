Pinnacle Financial Partners named Official Bank of the Cadillac Championship in South Florida

MIAMI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Pinnacle Financial Partners (NYSE: PNFP) today announced a multiyear sponsorship agreement with the PGA TOUR’s Cadillac Championship in Miami, Florida, marking the firm’s first PGA TOUR event partnership and a significant milestone in strengthening its presence in one of the Southeast’s most dynamic markets.

"South Florida is an important part of Pinnacle’s future, and this gives us an opportunity to engage with clients and the community on a larger stage while introducing more people to our distinctive style of banking.” Share

The three-year agreement establishes Pinnacle as the Official Bank of the Cadillac Championship, held April 29–May 3, 2026, at Trump National Doral’s Blue Monster. Pinnacle will also serve as the presenting partner of the tournament’s Pro-Am, including the Cadillac Championship Official Pro-Am presented by Pinnacle Financial Partners.

“This partnership reflects the way we approach growth, which is by investing in great markets, building relationships and showing up in meaningful ways,” said Michael Walker, Pinnacle’s South Florida group executive. “South Florida is an important part of Pinnacle’s future, and this gives us an opportunity to engage with clients and the community on a larger stage while introducing more people to our distinctive style of banking.”

The announcement follows the firm’s recent renewal of its partnership with PGA TOUR professional Russell Henley, who will debut Pinnacle-branded attire at the Masters Tournament on April 9. While this is an extension of an existing partnership between Henley and Synovus, together the initiatives represent the Pinnacle brand’s first entry into professional golf as the combined company builds on long-standing relationships and expands its brand across key markets.

“Everything we do starts with our people and the relationships they build in their communities,” Walker said. “As we continue to grow, partnerships like this help us connect with clients in new ways while staying true to the local decision-making and service model that sets us apart.”

The sponsorship also reflects Pinnacle’s continued momentum following its recent combination with Synovus to create one of the Southeast’s highest-performing regional banks. The firm is leveraging its expanded footprint and local leadership model to deepen relationships in high-growth regions while maintaining its focus on delivering distinctive service and effective advice.

The Cadillac Championship sponsorship includes prominent on-site and digital brand visibility. Pinnacle will have a leading presence throughout Pro-Am events, including branded on-course elements, hospitality opportunities and digital content developed in collaboration with the PGA TOUR.

About Pinnacle Financial Partners

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (“Pinnacle”) is a $119.1 billion asset regional bank which provides a full range of banking, investment, trust, mortgage and insurance products and services for commercial and consumer clients who want a comprehensive relationship with their financial institution. The firm joined forces with Synovus Financial Corp. in 2026, bringing together more than 160 years of combined banking service. Pinnacle is the largest bank headquartered in Tennessee and the largest bank holding company headquartered in Georgia. The firm is No. 1 in deposit market share* in the Nashville MSA and No. 4 in the Atlanta MSA with offices in Tennessee, Georgia, Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina, Alabama, Kentucky, Virginia and Maryland.

Pinnacle is an employer of choice for financial services professionals. The firm is No. 12 on FORTUNE magazine’s 2026 list of 100 Best Companies to Work For® in the U.S., its tenth consecutive appearance. Pinnacle was also recognized by American Banker as No. 4 among America’s Best Banks to Work For in 2025, its 13th consecutive year on the list, and No. 1 among banks with more than $10 billion in assets. Learn more about Pinnacle at PNFP.com.

*As of June 30, 2025, according to FDIC data. Expand

About Cadillac Championship

The inaugural Cadillac Championship blends elite PGA TOUR golf with the cultural vibrancy of South Florida. One of eight Signature Events during the PGA TOUR season, the Cadillac Championship boasts one of the most elite fields in golf with the famed Blue Monster at Trump National Doral setting the stage for dramatic competition. A dynamic onsite experience curated to deliver the best Miami and the City of Doral have to offer, the Cadillac Championship is poised to ensure a lasting legacy in the community.

About PGA TOUR

The PGA TOUR’s mission is to deliver the world’s most compelling professional golf competition, featuring the sport’s greatest players, for fans, partners and communities. The PGA TOUR, headquartered in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, operates the PGA TOUR, PGA TOUR Champions, Korn Ferry Tour, PGA TOUR Americas and PGA TOUR University. To date, events across all Tours have generated more than $4 billion in charitable giving.