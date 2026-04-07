Comox Valley Regional District Workers Ratify New Agreement

COURTENAY, British Columbia--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Comox Valley Regional District workers, represented by CUPE 556, have voted in favour of ratifying a new collective agreement.

“CUPE 556 members take pride in delivering public services throughout this region,” says Sonya Jenssen, president of CUPE 556. “We’re pleased to have a new agreement in place that not only recognizes the vital services our members provide but also ensures residents and businesses continue to receive stable, high-quality services.”

Following a year of negotiations, the tentative agreement was ratified by workers Tuesday, March 31, and by the district’s board of directors on April 1. The 3-year agreement is now in effect and lasts until December 31, 2027.

The new agreement includes a $2 per hour pay increase in the first year, followed by a 4 percent wage increase in the second year, and a 5 percent wage increase in the third year. Key improvements include increased paramedical coverage, updated contract language, and the addition of discretionary leave - changes that support workers’ wellbeing while helping ensure stable, reliable services for the community.

CUPE 556 represents the municipal workers of the Comox Valley – the City of Courtenay, Town of Comox, Village of Cumberland, Comox Valley Regional District, and the Hornby Island Residents’ and Ratepayers’ Association. CUPE 556 members are responsible for a wide range of services including road maintenance, emergency care, recreation programs, childcare, community development, and maintaining safe, clean, drinking water systems and wastewater treatment systems.

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