Comox Valley Regional District Workers Ratify New Agreement
Comox Valley Regional District Workers Ratify New Agreement
COURTENAY, British Columbia--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Comox Valley Regional District workers, represented by CUPE 556, have voted in favour of ratifying a new collective agreement.
“CUPE 556 members take pride in delivering public services throughout this region,” says Sonya Jenssen, president of CUPE 556. “We’re pleased to have a new agreement in place that not only recognizes the vital services our members provide but also ensures residents and businesses continue to receive stable, high-quality services.”
Following a year of negotiations, the tentative agreement was ratified by workers Tuesday, March 31, and by the district’s board of directors on April 1. The 3-year agreement is now in effect and lasts until December 31, 2027.
The new agreement includes a $2 per hour pay increase in the first year, followed by a 4 percent wage increase in the second year, and a 5 percent wage increase in the third year. Key improvements include increased paramedical coverage, updated contract language, and the addition of discretionary leave - changes that support workers’ wellbeing while helping ensure stable, reliable services for the community.
CUPE 556 represents the municipal workers of the Comox Valley – the City of Courtenay, Town of Comox, Village of Cumberland, Comox Valley Regional District, and the Hornby Island Residents’ and Ratepayers’ Association. CUPE 556 members are responsible for a wide range of services including road maintenance, emergency care, recreation programs, childcare, community development, and maintaining safe, clean, drinking water systems and wastewater treatment systems.
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Contacts
Kathryn Davies
CUPE Communications Representative
250-886-6502, kdavies@cupe.ca
Sonya Jenssen
President, CUPE Local 556
250-897-2365, presidentcupe556@gmail.com