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Comox Valley Regional District Workers Ratify New Agreement

COURTENAY, British Columbia--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Comox Valley Regional District workers, represented by CUPE 556, have voted in favour of ratifying a new collective agreement.

“CUPE 556 members take pride in delivering public services throughout this region,” says Sonya Jenssen, president of CUPE 556. “We’re pleased to have a new agreement in place that not only recognizes the vital services our members provide but also ensures residents and businesses continue to receive stable, high-quality services.”

Following a year of negotiations, the tentative agreement was ratified by workers Tuesday, March 31, and by the district’s board of directors on April 1. The 3-year agreement is now in effect and lasts until December 31, 2027.

The new agreement includes a $2 per hour pay increase in the first year, followed by a 4 percent wage increase in the second year, and a 5 percent wage increase in the third year. Key improvements include increased paramedical coverage, updated contract language, and the addition of discretionary leave - changes that support workers’ wellbeing while helping ensure stable, reliable services for the community.

CUPE 556 represents the municipal workers of the Comox Valley – the City of Courtenay, Town of Comox, Village of Cumberland, Comox Valley Regional District, and the Hornby Island Residents’ and Ratepayers’ Association. CUPE 556 members are responsible for a wide range of services including road maintenance, emergency care, recreation programs, childcare, community development, and maintaining safe, clean, drinking water systems and wastewater treatment systems.

COPE491

Contacts

Kathryn Davies
CUPE Communications Representative
250-886-6502, kdavies@cupe.ca

Sonya Jenssen
President, CUPE Local 556
250-897-2365, presidentcupe556@gmail.com

Industry:

CUPE

Release Versions
English

Contacts

Kathryn Davies
CUPE Communications Representative
250-886-6502, kdavies@cupe.ca

Sonya Jenssen
President, CUPE Local 556
250-897-2365, presidentcupe556@gmail.com

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