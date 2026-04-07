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Sun Pacific Unlocks New Insights Through NIQ Collaboration

Agreement Enables Sun Pacific to Decode How Shoppers Buy Produce Across Product Categories, Accelerating Growth Opportunities

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--NielsenIQ (NYSE: NIQ), a leading consumer intelligence company, and Sun Pacific, a California-based grower, packer, and shipper of premium fresh fruit, known for iconic brands including Cuties® Mandarins and Mighties® Kiwi, today announced a new agreement, leveraging NIQ’s retail measurement and analytics capabilities to help drive growth and expand Sun Pacific’s presence across the produce department.

NIQ will help Sun Pacific accelerate growth by delivering deep, data-driven insights into shopper behavior, seasonal patterns, and competitive performance across fresh produce categories. Through its consumer panel, NIQ will assist Sun Pacific to identify unmet consumer needs by region and retailer, optimize assortment decisions, and help to translate insights into actionable growth opportunities across citrus, mandarins, kiwi, and table grapes.

“We’re excited to collaborate with NIQ to unlock deeper consumer insights and better understand how shoppers navigate the produce aisle,” said Sarah Deaton, Director of Marketing, Sun Pacific. “These learnings will help us strengthen our brands, better support our retail partners and uncover new opportunities for growth.”

Through this agreement, Sun Pacific will gain access to:

  • Granular shopper segmentation across in-store and e-commerce channels
  • Retailer-specific insights to inform category strategy and collaboration
  • Actionable reporting and cross‑functional insights combining national and regional consumer and category trends

“The collaboration with Sun Pacific will bring the full strength of NIQ’s retailer measurement and consumer panel solutions to their team,” said Brandon Galindo, Managing Director, NIQ. “Together, we’ll deliver a clearer understanding of shopper behavior and category performance—particularly in produce, where affordability, health, and flexibility are converging to drive growth. As more consumers cook at home and prioritize fresh foods before they spoil, these insights will help Sun Pacific act with precision, strengthen its brands, and capture incremental growth.”

About Sun Pacific

Sun Pacific® is an industry-leading California grower & shipper producing highest quality varieties of fresh citrus, kiwifruit, and table grapes. Sun Pacific is the owner of America's original and best-selling mandarin brand, Cuties®, the largest grower of kiwi in North America offering year-round availability of Mighties® Kiwi and bringing best-in-class premium grape varieties to market under the Air Chief® and Famous Vineyards™ brand. Please visit www.sunpacific.com for more information.

About NIQ

NielsenIQ (NYSE: NIQ) is a leading consumer intelligence company, delivering the most complete and trusted understanding of consumer buying behavior and revealing new pathways to growth. By combining an unmatched global data footprint and granular consumer and retail measurement with decades of AI modeling expertise, NIQ builds decision systems that help companies turn complex data into confident action.

With operations in more than 90 countries, NIQ covers approximately 82% of the world’s population and more than $7.4 trillion in global consumer spend. Through cloud-based platforms, advanced analytics and AI-driven insights, NIQ delivers The Full View™—helping brands and retailers understand what consumers buy, why they buy it, and what to do next.

For more information, please visit www.niq.com.

Forward-Looking Statements Disclaimer

This press release regarding the new collaboration between Sun Pacific and NIQ may contain forward-looking statements regarding anticipated consumer behaviors, market trends, and industry developments. These statements reflect current expectations and projections based on available data, historical patterns, and various assumptions. Words such as “will” and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These statements are not guarantees of future outcomes and are subject to inherent uncertainties, including changes in consumer preferences, economic conditions, technological advancements, and competitive dynamics. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in these statements. While we strive to base our insights on reliable data and sound methodologies, we undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect future events or circumstances, except to the extent required by applicable law.

Contacts

Media Contacts
NIQ North America Communications:
Lauren Alligood
Lauren.Alligood@nielseniq.com

Sun Pacific
JN Communications
Jill Netzel
jillnetz@ca.rr.com

Industry:

NIQ Global Intelligence plc

NYSE:NIQ
Release Versions
English

Contacts

Media Contacts
NIQ North America Communications:
Lauren Alligood
Lauren.Alligood@nielseniq.com

Sun Pacific
JN Communications
Jill Netzel
jillnetz@ca.rr.com

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