N3XT and Zodia Markets Partner to Enable 24/7 Instant USD Payments Across Zodia's Institutional Digital Asset Ecosystem

CHEYENNE, Wyo.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--N3XT, the blockchain-powered narrow bank built for instant, programmable B2B payments, and Zodia Markets, the digital asset platform enabling institutional capital through stablecoins, today announced a partnership to deliver real-time U.S. dollar settlement across Zodia Markets' client base. The collaboration tackles a core friction in digital asset markets, where fragmented banking access and restricted operating hours continue to slow settlement and constrain liquidity.

Zodia Markets’ partnership with N3XT enables clients — including hedge funds, trading firms and asset managers — to transfer dollar-denominated stablecoins, including USDC and USDT, and settle into U.S. dollars via N3XT. For verified clients, this creates a seamless path from digital assets to fiat, enabling instant USD transfers 24/7/365.

By combining N3XT’s regulated banking infrastructure with Zodia Markets’ institutional-grade trading platform, the partnership removes the traditional gap between digital asset transactions and fiat settlement — reducing counterparty exposure, improving liquidity management and allowing clients to respond to market opportunities within minutes rather than waiting for traditional banking hours.

"Modern financial infrastructure can no longer depend on traditional banking hours," said Jeffrey Wallis, President and CEO of N3XT. "Our partnership with Zodia Markets brings continuous, regulated U.S. dollar settlement into an environment where participants operate around the clock. We're extending institutional-grade reliability into Zodia Markets’ market-leading offering and will continue seeking partnerships with industry pioneers to help them address complexities associated with payment and settlement activity."

Nick Philpott, Interim CEO of Zodia Markets, comments, "Institutions increasingly expect fiat infrastructure to match the speed and availability of digital assets. By working with N3XT, we enable continuous U.S. dollar payment capabilities within our ecosystem, improving liquidity management and operational efficiency while maintaining a secure and regulated framework.

"For our clients, this partnership combines institutional trading access with dependable, real-time dollar settlement, helping them achieve their business goals with greater agility."

The service is now available to all Zodia Markets clients operating across traditional finance and digital asset markets. Clients will initially access N3XT services via a secure portal, with API connectivity planned for later in 2026 to enable deeper integration and automated workflows.

About N3XT

N3XT is a 21st century bank built on blockchain technology that facilitates business-to-business, programmable payments in U.S. dollars instantaneously around the world, any hour of the day. We believe money should move as seamlessly as information, across any platform or border, transparently and without delay. Our mission is to liberate money by making payments programmable and immediate.

N3XT is advancing a new era of instant payments that empowers businesses to transact with confidence. With a long-term vision to modernize the financial system, we are building digital banking that is safe, easy and lightning fast.

For more information, visit www.n3xt.io

About Zodia Markets

Zodia Markets is a digital asset platform reengineering how institutional capital moves. It offers digital asset trading, foreign exchange and on-chain settlement services for professional clients. Backed from inception by SC Ventures, the innovation arm of Standard Chartered, and OSL Group, Asia’s leading digital asset company, the firm bridges traditional foreign exchange and digital markets to enable real-time cross-border flows with operational certainty.

Supporting over 80 digital assets and 21 fiat currencies, Zodia Markets provides deep liquidity, seamless execution and T+0 settlement capability. With entities in the UK, Ireland, Jersey, Abu Dhabi and Dubai the firm is also developing stablecoin payments infrastructure and is a design partner for the Circle Payment Network, helping to deliver programmable, multi-currency settlement solutions for the next evolution of capital markets.