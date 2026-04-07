Video Innovation Drives 2x Higher Purchase Intent, Study Finds

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--A new study of 2,500 adults in the U.S. and U.K. reveals 80% of consumers want more video from brands, but nearly half (46%) say they never receive any video communications at all.

Demand for video in 2026 is again highest among Gen Z with a staggering 92% saying they want more video from businesses. Share

It’s a video gap that’s been documented consistently in the State of Video Technology report, now in its fifth year. The study also reveals consumers are 4x more likely to prefer a personalized video over a generic one and that this kind of advanced video content makes them 2x more likely to purchase from brands. Demand for video in 2026 is again highest among Gen Z with a staggering 92% saying they want more video from businesses (followed closely by millennials at 91%).

Here are this year’s top takeaways:

The rewards (and risks) are high. The good news is consumers are 2x more likely to buy from brands that use advanced video tech like personalization and AI. The bad news? More than half ( 52% ) would consider leaving a brand that fails to deliver.

The good news is consumers are more likely to buy from brands that use advanced video tech like personalization and AI. The bad news? More than half ( ) would consider leaving a brand that fails to deliver. Personalization is non-negotiable. Consumers are 4x more likely to want a personalized video than a generic one. When personalization is absent, 45% of consumers get frustrated and 52% feel the brand doesn't respect their time.

Consumers are more likely to want a personalized video than a generic one. When personalization is absent, of consumers get frustrated and feel the brand doesn't respect their time. Gen Z leads the charge . While 92% of Gen Z want more video from brands, 89% want it to be personalized. Continuing the trend from previous studies, high earners share similar preferences to their younger counterparts with 92% wanting more video and 91% wanting it to be personalized.

. While of Gen Z want more video from brands, want it to be personalized. Continuing the trend from previous studies, high earners share similar preferences to their younger counterparts with wanting more video and wanting it to be personalized. Advanced video fosters inclusion. Minority consumers overwhelmingly want next gen video from brands they do business with. This includes personalized video ( 87% ), interactive video ( 88% ) and AI video ( 84% ). They're also more likely to act on it – 58% would consider switching to a competitor that invests in advanced video communications.

Minority consumers overwhelmingly want next gen video from brands they do business with. This includes personalized video ( ), interactive video ( ) and AI video ( ). They're also more likely to act on it – would consider switching to a competitor that invests in advanced video communications. AI video goes mainstream. 74% of consumers are now interested in receiving AI videos from brands, up from 65% last year, the largest single-year gain in the study. Businesses are ready to embrace AI video too: 88% of executives say access to an AI that can create videos in minutes would make them start or increase production.

"Consumers aren't just open to personalized AI video – they're actively expecting it," said Yotam Ben Ami, Idomoo CMO. "The biggest risk for companies right now is moving too slowly on video innovation. The data shows that consumers will reward the brands that invest in personalized, AI-powered video and quietly walk away from those that don't."

For more findings, including a deep dive on business adoption trends, AI avatars and channel strategy, download the full report. This market study was conducted by Atomik Research and commissioned by Idomoo in January 2026 with a statistically representative sample of the population, including 2,000 consumers and an additional 500 business owners.

About Idomoo

Idomoo is the premier enterprise AI video platform, trusted by leading brands like JPMorganChase, Verizon and American Airlines for video creation and personalization at scale. With Lucas AI Video Agent, companies can create ready-to-use videos from simple prompts and personalize them for any use case – from sales to onboarding to L&D. This unique approach cuts production time and costs by over 90% while boosting engagement and conversions. Learn more at www.idomoo.com.

About Atomik Research

Atomik Research, a division of 4media group, is a versatile market research agency offering insightful qualitative and quantitative findings that get people talking. Their dedicated team includes experts with backgrounds in consumer research, behavioral profiling, business intelligence, communications, performance measurement and advanced data analytics.