Fluor Awarded Contract to Engineer and Design the America First Refining Facility in Brownsville, Texas

IRVING, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Fluor Corporation (NYSE: FLR) announced today that it has been selected by America First Refining (AFR) to execute the front-end engineering and design (FEED) for their large-scale refining facility in Brownsville, Texas. The AFR facility is the first new refinery to be constructed in the United States in more than 50 years.

The America First Refining large-scale refining facility in Brownsville, Texas, is the first new refinery to be constructed in the United States in more than 50 years. Share

Fluor will recognize the undisclosed contract value in the first quarter of 2026.

The facility will leverage commercially proven technologies to cleanly and efficiently process American shale oil into gasoline, diesel and jet fuel. Upon completion, the refinery is expected to process more than 60 million barrels per year of domestic crude, supporting domestic energy resilience and cleaner fuel innovation.

“We are honored to partner with America First Refining on this landmark U.S. project,” said Pierre Bechelany, Fluor’s Business Group President of Energy Solutions. “Together, AFR and Fluor bring deep technical expertise and proven project‑delivery capabilities, positioning the project for successful execution. This collaboration reflects both companies’ commitment to advancing the nation’s refining infrastructure.”

About Fluor Corporation

Fluor Corporation (NYSE: FLR) is building a better world by applying world-class expertise to solve its clients’ greatest challenges. Fluor’s nearly 23,000 employees provide professional and technical solutions that deliver safe, well-executed, capital-efficient projects to clients around the world. Fluor had revenue of $15.5 billion in 2025 and is ranked 257 among the Fortune 500 companies. With headquarters in Irving, Texas, Fluor has provided engineering, procurement, construction and maintenance services for more than a century. For more information, please visit www.fluor.com or follow Fluor on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, X and YouTube.

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