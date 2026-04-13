Mosaic Service Partners Selects Zuper as Part of Its Core Operating Technology Platform to Support National Expansion

SEATTLE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Zuper today announced that Mosaic Service Partners has selected Zuper as part of its core operating technology platform to support Mosaic’s expanding national portfolio of residential window and door businesses. The selection reflects Mosaic’s intent to continue building a durable, AI enabled technology foundation that supports skilled craftsmanship, strong local brands, and the disciplined growth of a multi-brand platform.

Supporting Local Operators at Scale

Mosaic partners with founder-led companies that have earned trust in their local markets through quality workmanship, premium products, and consistently strong customer experiences. As Mosaic grows nationally, its focus remains on supporting founders and their teams by investing behind people, operating capabilities, and systems designed to help businesses deliver a high standard of service while preserving what makes each brand distinctive. This approach enables local operators to serve homeowners exceptionally well while building enduring, market-leading businesses.

As Mosaic brings together a growing portfolio of brands, technology and data become important infrastructure for scale. Their role is to quietly support people, reinforce best practices, and provide the clarity and consistency required to deliver elevated customer experiences across markets. By pairing modern systems with continued investment in talent and operating capabilities, Mosaic establishes a strong foundation for quality, safety, and customer experience, while preserving the local identity, leadership, and relationships that define each brand.

“We were deliberate in choosing Zuper for its product capability and its vision for the future of the exteriors industry,” said Josh Feinberg, CEO of Mosaic Service Partners. “We partner with leading window and door replacement brands that care deeply about their customers, their teams, and the quality of their work. As we grow, our responsibility is to put infrastructure in place that supports that commitment. The technology we deploy must allow us to scale without losing the unique identity of each local brand, providing flexibility and intelligence that can evolve with our business. We are excited to partner with Zuper based on our shared beliefs about how to build a scalable, operator-led platform.”

Building a Durable Foundation

Mosaic’s growth strategy emphasizes a long-term orientation and disciplined investment in operating foundations that can support a complex, multi-brand organization. Zuper’s AI-powered platform will serve as a foundational operational component within Mosaic’s broader technology architecture, supporting field operations and enabling a more connected organization as new partners and markets are added.

Anand Subbaraj, Founder and CEO of Zuper, said, “Service businesses are reaching a point where the conversation is no longer about adding more tools and software. The shift is toward building more connected and intelligent operating systems that can analyze, monitor, and support decision-making in real time. Mosaic understands this transition. They are building a model where technology, AI, customer-centric workflows, and field teams operate as one system. That vision aligns closely with how we see the future of service operations. At Zuper, we are building an AI-powered platform for exteriors and home services businesses, and partnering with companies like Mosaic helps accelerate how quickly that future becomes reality.”

For Zuper, the selection reflects an opportunity to support a growing platform of premium residential service brands operating across multiple locations.

About Mosaic Service Partners

Mosaic Service Partners is a people-first residential window and door replacement platform building a scaled, multi-brand organization across the United States with a long-term orientation. Mosaic partners with leading local brands and founder-led teams to support premium products, skilled craftsmanship, and consistently high-quality customer experiences. The platform invests behind its partners through talent development, trade expertise, and technology to strengthen operations and support sustainable growth. Mosaic is guided by a deeply customer-driven mindset and a belief that sustained outcomes are created by empowered people working within strong operating foundations. For more information, visit mosaicservicepartners.com.

About Zuper

Zuper is redefining field service with an AI-powered, all-in-one platform built for modern service businesses across a range of trade verticals. The platform unifies work order management, dispatching, scheduling, proposals, asset management, payments, customer communications, and fleet operations in a single system. Zuper offers a growing suite of AI-enabled capabilities, including Zuper AI, Zuper Pay, Zuper Connect, and Zuper Fleet, designed to support coordination across field and back-office teams. The company continues to expand with industry-focused innovations such as Zuper for Roofing and Zuper Glass, developed around the real-world needs of specialized contractors. Zuper’s platform emphasizes flexibility and scalability to support service organizations as they grow in complexity.

Operating since 2020 and headquartered in Seattle, Zuper is on a mission to transform field teams into Zuper heroes. For more information, visit zuper.co.