Lumo and BizTrip AI Announce Strategic Partnership to Transform Corporate Travel with Predictive Intelligence and Agentic AI

BOSTON & SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Lumo, a leader in predictive travel disruption technology, and BizTrip AI, a pioneer in agentic AI for corporate travel, today announced a technology partnership that combines Lumo’s advanced machine learning models with BizTrip AI’s proprietary Travel LLM and multi-agent platform, enabling business travelers to proactively avoid disruptions, optimize travel decisions in real time, and deliver seamless traveler experiences at scale.

Lumo leverages machine learning models trained on millions of flights to predict, prevent, and manage travel disruptions before they occur. BizTrip AI is redefining corporate travel through agentic AI, orchestrating decisions across policy, budget, supplier content, traveler preferences, and payments—far beyond traditional booking tools.

Together, the companies will enable travel managers and travel management companies (TMCs) to move from reactive problem-solving to proactive, automated decision-making. The integrated solution will surface predictive insights directly within BizTrip AI’s platform, allowing organizations to dynamically adjust itineraries, minimize risk, and control costs—while delivering consumer-grade travel experiences for employees.

“Travel disruptions are one of the biggest hidden costs in corporate travel, impacting productivity, budgets, and traveler satisfaction,” said Bala Chandran, Co-Founder and CEO of Lumo. “By partnering with BizTrip AI, we’re embedding our predictive intelligence into a powerful, agent-driven ecosystem that can take action in real time. This is about moving from insight to execution—helping companies avoid disruption altogether, not just respond to it.”

“Corporate travel has long been constrained by fragmented systems and reactive workflows,” said Scott Persinger, Co-Founder and CTO of BizTrip AI. “Our agentic AI platform is designed to orchestrate every aspect of travel dynamically, and Lumo’s predictive capabilities add a critical layer of foresight. Together, we’re enabling a fundamentally smarter travel program—one that continuously optimizes for cost, compliance, and traveler experience without manual intervention.”

The partnership represents a significant step forward for the corporate travel ecosystem, empowering enterprises to reduce program costs, improve operational efficiency, and elevate the traveler journey through intelligent automation and predictive decision-making.

About Lumo

Lumo helps companies predict, avoid, and manage travel disruptions using advanced machine learning models trained on millions of flights. By delivering actionable insights in real time, Lumo enables organizations to reduce risk, control costs, and improve traveler experiences.

About BizTrip AI

BizTrip AI is revolutionizing corporate travel through agentic AI, fundamentally changing how travel is planned, managed, and executed. Its proprietary Travel LLM and multi-agent platform orchestrates decisions across policy, budget, supplier content, traveler preferences, and payments in real time—delivering enterprise-grade efficiency with consumer-grade experiences.