Feynman Point Asset Management Selects Arcesium to Deliver Reconciliation Across Digital and Traditional Assets

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Arcesium, a global financial technology company delivering front-to-back office solutions to institutional investment firms, today announces its partnership with Feynman Point Asset Management (FPAM) to enable unified multi-asset infrastructure across digital and traditional assets. With Arcesium's reconciliation solutions, FPAM is positioned to support enhanced settlement cycles allowing it to efficiently scale operations as the business grows.

FPAM focuses on opportunities across digital asset markets and frontier technologies. As traditional and digital strategies increasingly intersect, the firm was actively pursuing the ability to unlock scale through infrastructure capable of reconciling complex, varied assets within a single ecosystem. Arcesium’s Reconciliation platform was selected for its ability to quickly identify data discrepancies and operational risks across the firm’s entire investment landscape through real-time transparency and automated exception management. The platform streamlines workflows and enhances risk management across both digital and traditional asset classes.

“As our platform continues to scale, having the right operational infrastructure is critical,” said Jon Knipper, Chief Operating Officer of Feynman Point Asset Management. “Arcesium’s technology and institutional-grade infrastructure allow us to streamline complex workflows, enhance transparency, and focus more of our time on delivering investment performance for our clients.”

Phillip Silitschanu, SVP Digital Assets of Arcesium, commented: “With regulatory clarity on digital assets finally on the horizon, we expect to see a rapid increase in TradFi managers tapping into the alpha that digital assets provide. At the same time, we expect to see crypto-native managers seeking to secure a large portion of the TradFi market’s AUM. For either side, driving success and scale depends on having a reliable, unified view of data and operations across both digital and traditional markets.”

About Feynman Point Asset Management

Launched in 2022, Feynman Point Asset Management (“FPAM”) is an institutional asset manager and registered investment advisor dedicated to identifying opportunities in digital asset markets and frontier technologies. FPAM provides institutional investors access to areas of potential growth through a platform anchored by an experienced team, institutional-grade infrastructure and rigorous governance and controls.

About Arcesium

Arcesium is a global financial technology company delivering front-to-back technology solutions for some of the world’s most sophisticated financial institutions, including hedge funds, asset managers, private markets, and sell side firms. Expertly designed to achieve a synchronized golden source of data throughout a client’s ecosystem, Arcesium’s cloud-native technology is built to systematize the most complex workflows and help clients achieve scale.

Today, Arcesium services over $6.4T in gross AUM and over $1.2T in sell-side capital balances and has modelled over 170+ million investments to date. Arcesium was built from a platform developed and tested by investment and technology development firm, the D. E. Shaw group, and launched as a joint venture with Blackstone Multi-Asset Investing. J.P. Morgan, another large client, later made a strategic investment in the company, helping Arcesium further its mission: to power the entire investment lifecycle. Arcesium currently has a staff of over 2,400 software engineering, accounting, operations, and treasury professionals.

For more information about Arcesium and its capabilities, visit www.arcesium.com and follow the firm on LinkedIn.