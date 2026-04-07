Tennant Company Unveils X16 SWEEP for Autonomous, Around-the-Clock Industrial Sweeping

MINNEAPOLIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Tennant Company (NYSE: TNC) today announced the launch of the X16 SWEEP, the first autonomous, robotic sweeper engineered for complex industrial environments such as warehousing, logistics centers and light manufacturing operations by a major cleaning brand. Built to meet rising expectations for industrial automation, the X16 SWEEP delivers consistent, repeatable floor-cleaning coverage facilities can rely on to support dependable operations.

Earlier this year, Tennant Company established a dedicated autonomous robotics organization designed to accelerate the adoption and scaling of its robotic cleaning solutions. This new group unifies expertise across product design and engineering, production, commercial strategy, marketing, business development and customer support, creating an integrated team focused on advancing Tennant’s autonomous product roadmap, expanding production capacity and supporting customers throughout deployment and ongoing operation. The X16 SWEEP is the first product introduced through this new organization, marking a significant milestone as Tennant strengthens its leadership and long-term investment in autonomous cleaning technologies.

Powered by Brain Corp’s industry-leading autonomy platform, BrainOS®, the X16 SWEEP delivers a new standard in autonomous cleaning for industrial spaces. Integrating the advanced AI autonomy, visual intelligence, and workflow-aware automation capabilities of the latest BrainOS® software, the X16 SWEEP features SelfPath™ AI to dynamically generate and optimize its own cleaning paths, and the ability to intelligently recognize and adapt cleaning behavior in real time—avoiding problem debris while providing more consistent coverage, productivity, and performance with every clean.

“Industrial customers are making more deliberate investments in automation as a core operational necessity,” said Pat Schottler, Senior Vice President, Robotics at Tennant Company. “We launched Tennant Company Robotics with a focus on advancing cleaning automation for those environments. The X16 SWEEP is the first of many products we’re bringing to market through Tennant Company Robotics, giving facilities a faster path to reliable autonomous cleaning that can keep pace with changing industrial conditions.”

Key features of the X16 SWEEP include:

High-capacity autonomous sweeping in dynamic environments: The DustShield™ system actively contains debris and dust during sweeping through purpose-built skirting. This system is designed to prevent dust from reaching the 2D planar LiDARs, helping the X16 SWEEP stay productive in dusty environments.

The DustShield™ system actively contains debris and dust during sweeping through purpose-built skirting. This system is designed to prevent dust from reaching the 2D planar LiDARs, helping the X16 SWEEP stay productive in dusty environments. Maximized cleaning uptime: The Tennant Smart-Sense™ hopper indicator reduces guesswork and unnecessary downtime by alerting operators when the debris hopper is full, helping maintain more consistent cleaning cycles.

The Tennant Smart-Sense™ hopper indicator reduces guesswork and unnecessary downtime by alerting operators when the debris hopper is full, helping maintain more consistent cleaning cycles. Support of continuous workflows: With the optional Tennant X16 CHRG Dock*, the machine autonomously recharges between cleaning cycles, reducing the need for manual intervention, minimizing downtime, and supporting continuous, multi‑shift cleaning operations.

With the optional Tennant X16 CHRG Dock*, the machine autonomously recharges between cleaning cycles, reducing the need for manual intervention, minimizing downtime, and supporting continuous, multi‑shift cleaning operations. Enhanced cleaning efficiency and navigation: With the X16 SWEEP’s Visual Intelligence, the machine is designed to precisely adapt to dynamic environments, avoid problematic debris, and optimize cleaning performance.

“Industrial leaders want enterprise-grade autonomy that’s easy to roll out, dependable day after day, and built for the realities of their busy spaces,” said Mark Garczewski, Chief Product Officer at Brain Corp. “We're proud to accelerate Tennant's vision for solving real customer problems at scale. By pairing Tennant’s industrial-grade design with the BrainOS® autonomy platform, the X16 SWEEP is the latest way we are helping enterprises deploy AI in the real world for more productive and reliable operations.”

The X16 SWEEP will be available for purchase starting April 7, 2026. For more information visit https://www.tennantco.com/en_us/1/machines/sweepers/product.x16-sweep.autonomous-floor-sweeper.2000309.html.

*Optional features available at an additional cost.

About Tennant Company

Founded in 1870, Tennant Company (TNC), headquartered in Eden Prairie, Minnesota, is a world leader in the design, manufacture and marketing of solutions that help create a cleaner, safer and healthier world. Its products include equipment for maintaining surfaces in industrial, commercial and outdoor environments; detergent-free and other sustainable cleaning technologies; and cleaning tools and supplies. Tennant's global field service network is the most extensive in the industry. Tennant Company had sales of $1.20 billion in 2025 and has approximately 4,500 employees. Tennant has manufacturing operations throughout the world and sells products directly in more than 21 countries and through distributors in more than 100 countries. For more information, visit www.tennantco.com and www.ipcworldwide.com. The Tennant Company logo and other trademarks designated with the symbol “®” are trademarks of Tennant Company registered in the United States and/or other countries.