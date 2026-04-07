Pasadena Federal Credit Union Renews Partnership with Mahalo Banking to Reinforce Member-First Digital Strategy

TROY, Mich.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Pasadena Federal Credit Union (‘Pasadena FCU’) has renewed its partnership with Mahalo Banking, reaffirming its commitment to delivering a secure and seamless digital banking experience for its members. The renewal reflects not only Pasadena FCU’s continued confidence in Mahalo’s Thoughtful Banking® platform, but also the tangible value and innovation that have strengthened the partnership over the past five years. When Pasadena FCU first selected Mahalo, it recognized the platform as a forward-thinking digital solution; today, the platform has evolved light-years beyond where it began, with continuous enhancements that keep the credit union at the forefront of digital banking.

Pasadena FCU renews partnership with Mahalo Banking to reinforce member-first Digital Strategy, and reaffirm the commitment to delivering a secure and seamless digital banking experience for members Share

With Mahalo’s ongoing innovation and regular product advancements, Pasadena FCU remains positioned to expand its digital capabilities, adopt emerging technologies, and continually elevate its online and mobile banking offerings. The credit union’s decision to renew underscores why it continues to entrust Mahalo with its digital banking experience: consistent performance, deep integration, and a shared commitment to member-centric innovation.

The renewal reflects the credit union’s confidence in Mahalo’s Thoughtful Banking® platform and its deep integration with the Corelation KeyStone core system. Pasadena FCU relies on tight core connectivity to power unified, omnichannel member experiences. Mahalo’s core-centric architecture enables real-time data access, streamlined workflows, and a unified digital environment that supports both member convenience and operational efficiency.

“Our digital banking experience is an extension of the personalized service our members expect when they walk into a branch,” said Naomi Mead, Chief Innovation Officer of Pasadena FCU. “Mahalo’s deep integration with our KeyStone core ensures we can deliver real-time, responsive service while maintaining the local focus and personal connection that defines our credit union.”

Through Mahalo’s platform, Pasadena FCU members benefit from features designed to make daily banking easy to use and more secure, including advanced authentication tools, card controls, built-in fraud mitigation tools, flexible transfers and payments, and streamlined self-service capabilities. Accessibility features such as visual assistance options and Spanish language support reflect the credit union’s commitment to serving its diverse and growing membership. Regular platform enhancements ensure these capabilities continue to evolve alongside member expectations.

Mead added, “Renewing our partnership with Mahalo allows us to continue offering the convenience, security, and flexibility our members expect. Mahalo’s responsiveness and commitment to innovation give us confidence as we plan for the future and expand our membership.”

“Pasadena FCU has a clear vision for how digital banking should support both growth and member trust,” said Denny Howell, COO of Mahalo. “Signing a new client is always meaningful, but renewing a client is just as important and reflects the great work we continue to do together year after year. Our partnership with Pasadena FCU demonstrates how continuous innovation, deep core integration, and a shared vision for member experience create lasting value and long-term success.”

About Pasadena FCU

Founded in 1935, Pasadena Federal Credit Union has $380 million in assets and serves over 25,000 members across Pasadena and surrounding communities. Headquartered in Pasadena, California, the Credit Union is dedicated to empowering its members through personalized financial services, education, and a commitment to community well-being. Recognized as the "Best Credit Union" in the San Gabriel Valley multiple times, Pasadena Federal Credit Union continues to be a trusted financial partner for its members. Visit www.pfcu.org for more information.

About Mahalo

Mahalo Banking provides online and mobile banking solutions for credit unions. Based in Troy, Mich., the Mahalo platform is designed and built on superior architecture with deep integration to core processing, providing security and a robust feature set across all delivery channels for a true omni experience. Mahalo offers the industry’s first and only online banking solution to fully integrate comprehensive neurodiverse functionality directly into its platform. This inclusive approach allows credit unions to support and embrace all members and accommodate their unique needs.

For more information about Mahalo Banking, please visit us at mahalobanking.com, follow us on Twitter or connect via LinkedIn.