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LiveRamp and Akkio Partner to Enable Seamless Measurement and Stronger Insights for Marketers Using AI

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--LiveRamp (NYSE: RAMP), the leader in data collaboration, today announced a strategic partnership with Akkio, the AI infrastructure that powers agentic workflows for the media ecosystem, to bring Akkio’s best-in-class AI tooling to LiveRamp’s data collaboration network. Agencies and brands using Akkio will be able to leverage Akkio’s AI capabilities in LiveRamp’s platform, including surfacing media measurement insights from LiveRamp in natural language, making cross-channel analytics accessible to every team, not just technical ones.

“LiveRamp is committed to enabling better performance with AI, through adoption of AI agents and tools, as well as enabling maximum flexibility and usability of these tools across the ecosystem,” said Travis Clinger, Chief Connectivity & Ecosystem Officer and GM, International, at LiveRamp. “Solutions like Akkio democratize insights for nontechnical users, including more agency user skillsets, accelerating marketers’ abilities to distill insights, adjust strategies, and make more efficient and performant marketing investments.”

Akkio’s AI chat engine will integrate directly with measurement reports in LiveRamp’s platform, enabling marketers to interrogate data conversationally, with results tailored to each client. In addition, marketers will also be able to leverage other Akkio use cases, including their ability to agentically surface high-quality recommendations and curate custom segments.

“We are excited to extend our relationship with key partners throughout the ecosystem. LiveRamp is a trusted, foundational platform for the industry, and together we are making its data more accessible and actionable for agency and brand teams,” said Jon Reilly, CEO and Co-Founder, Akkio.

This partnership adds Akkio's AI infrastructure as a foundational layer in LiveRamp's growing agentic ecosystem, powering end-to-end marketing workflows. LiveRamp’s data collaboration network is essential for connecting every signal, agent, surface, and channel to fuel AI-powered marketing that drives exponentially better performance. Read more about our most recent updates here.

About LiveRamp

LiveRamp is shaping the future of responsible data collaboration between the world’s leading brands, retailers, financial services providers, and healthcare innovators. As consumers embrace new AI-driven experiences, the LiveRamp data collaboration network exponentially expands the breadth and accuracy of the data on which marketing AI capabilities operate, powering deeper customer insight and measurable performance on a global scale.

LiveRamp is headquartered in San Francisco, California, with offices worldwide. Learn more at LiveRamp.com.

About Akkio

Akkio provides the AI infrastructure that powers and automates workflows across your organization. Embedded in your cloud environment, Akkio transforms data into intelligent workflows that help teams move faster, make better decisions, and deliver results in minutes instead of days. For more information, visit akkio.com.

Contacts

David Okubo
pr@liveramp.com

Industry:

LiveRamp

NYSE:RAMP
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Contacts

David Okubo
pr@liveramp.com

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