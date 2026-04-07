New Research Highlights Critical Gaps in Medicare Planning and Opportunities for Financial Professionals

BIRMINGHAM, Ala.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Protective Life Corporation a U.S. subsidiary of Daiichi Life Group, Inc. (Daiichi Life, TSE:8750), today announced the release of a new whitepaper based on proprietary research conducted by its principal subsidiary Protective Life Insurance Company (Protective) in partnership with Greenwald Research. The findings reveal that significant knowledge gaps exist among both consumers and financial professionals regarding Medicare, highlighting the need for targeted education and guidance to improve decision-making and retirement security.

The research, conducted in fall 2025 and based on online surveys of 1,210 consumers ages 55-75 and 501 financial professionals, shows that both groups overestimate their understanding of Medicare. Consumers averaged fewer than 4 correct answers out of 10 on a Medicare quiz, while financial professionals averaged 6. Yet nearly 80% of consumers want help with coverage, timing and costs, and only 15% have discussed Medicare with their financial professional.

Emotional factors also play a major role: confusion and anxiety dominate before enrollment, while relief and security rise afterward. Misconceptions persist, with 7 in 10 consumers incorrectly believing Medicare covers long-term care underscoring the need for early education and integrated planning.

“Medicare planning isn’t just about health coverage, it’s about protecting retirement plans and deepening client relationships,” said Aaron Seurkamp, President, Protection & Retirement Division at Protective. “This research shows that when financial professionals start the Medicare conversation, they ease client stress, build trust and uncover new opportunities to deliver holistic retirement solutions.”

The white paper, titled “Medicare planning: why it matters — and why financial professionals can’t ignore it”, shares four practical steps to help financial professionals confidently integrate Medicare into their practice, turning complexity into clarity and positioning themselves as indispensable partners in building holistic retirement strategies.

Protective’s goal in commissioning this research is to equip financial professionals with insights that help clients avoid costly mistakes, protect retirement plans and feel confident about their choices.

Financial professionals seeking deeper insights into the findings are invited to visit our portal to access the whitepaper. For immediate access, the whitepaper is also available for direct download here.

About Protective

Protective has helped people achieve protection and security in their lives for 119 years. Through its subsidiaries, Protective offers life insurance, annuity, asset protection and employee benefit solutions and is helping nearly 32 million people protect what matters most. Protective's more than 3,800 employees put people first and deliver on the company's promises to customers, partners, colleagues and communities - because we're all protectors. With a long-term focus, financial stability and commitment to doing the right thing, Protective Life Corporation, a subsidiary of Daiichi Life Group, Inc., has approximately $142 billion in assets, as of Dec. 31, 2025. Protective is headquartered in Birmingham, Alabama, and is supported by a robust virtual workforce and core sites in the greater Cincinnati area and St. Louis. For more information about Protective, visit protective.com.

About Greenwald Research

Greenwald Research is a consultative partner to health and wealth leaders that leverages industry expertise, access to experts, and a custom, collaborative approach to produce trusted insights and meaningful connections that drive understanding and inform strategic action. For more information, please call (202) 686-0300 or visit www.greenwaldresearch.com.