BPOC Completes Sale of Midwest Products & Engineering

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--BPOC, one of the longest-tenured private equity firms focused exclusively on partnering with middle-market healthcare businesses in the U.S., today announced that it has completed the sale of Midwest Products & Engineering (“MPE” or the “Company”), a contract designer, developer and manufacturer of complex electromechanical and robotic-assisted surgical systems for the medical device market, to Graham Partners.

Founded in 1978, MPE offers front-end design, prototyping, precision manufacturing of custom metal components, full- and sub-assemblies, as well as post-manufacturing delivery logistics services. The Company leverages a domestic manufacturing footprint based in Milwaukee and Racine, Wisconsin complemented by global design and supply chain networks.

BPOC partnered with Hank Kohl, MPE’s Chief Executive Officer, and the Company’s management team in 2019 to support MPE in its transition from a custom cart manufacturer to a vertically-integrated designer and manufacturer of complex medical systems. Today, MPE‑supported systems help surgeons deliver more precise, less invasive care, from real‑time, 3D surgical navigation platforms to non‑invasive technologies used to treat tumors without surgery.

Mr. Kohl commented, “We are proud of what we have accomplished in partnership with BPOC. BPOC has been invaluable to us as we’ve built our team and evolved and expanded our service offerings. We are grateful for their strategic support, resources and guidance throughout our journey together.”

Adam Hentze, Partner at BPOC, added, “It has been a privilege to work with the MPE team and to support the Company through this period of impressive growth and transition. MPE has built a truly differentiated model that provides significant value to its medical device OEM partners. We wish them continued success.”

Robert W. Baird & Co. acted as exclusive financial adviser to the Company on the transaction and Kirkland & Ellis LLP acted as legal counsel.

About Midwest Products & Engineering

Headquartered in Milwaukee, WI, MPE is a vertically-integrated contract designer, developer and manufacturer of complex electromechanical and robotic-assisted surgical systems for the medical device market. The Company offers front-end design, prototyping, precision manufacturing of custom metal components, full- and sub-assemblies, as well as post-manufacturing delivery logistics services, to its blue-chip and emerging OEM customers. For more information, please visit www.mpe-inc.com.

About BPOC

Founded in 1996, BPOC is a Chicago-based private equity firm and one of the nation's longest-tenured, pure play investors in the healthcare industry having raised seven funds with total capital commitments of approximately $2.5 billion. BPOC has invested in numerous provider, manufacturing, outsourcing, distribution and information technology companies through growth equity, management buyouts and leveraged recapitalizations and became a majority owner in MPE in 2019. For more information, please visit www.bpoc.com.