P&G Enters New Era in Sports as Official Partner of the WNBA

CINCINNATI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Procter & Gamble and the Women’s National Basketball Association (WNBA) today announced a multi-year, multi-brand partnership, marking a bold new chapter in how P&G and its brands show up across sports and culture. The partnership creates a platform for P&G brands to engage with professional women’s basketball at a defining moment – as the game, its athletes, fans, and influence are reaching new heights.

Building on the success of P&G brand Mielle’s multi-year partnership with the WNBA – launched in July 2023 as the league’s first Official Textured Hair Care Partner – P&G is expanding its presence with a broader portfolio commitment. Secret – the No. 1 Clinical antiperspirant brand – and Olay – the award-winning skincare brand – were the first P&G brands to activate under the new partnership. Their entrance into women’s basketball launched with product created in collaboration with WNBA stars A’ja Wilson (Las Vegas Aces) and Paige Bueckers (Dallas Wings).

“The WNBA is experiencing incredible growth, and this partnership is a powerful opportunity for our brands to show up in ways that celebrate the game and reach the WNBA’s highly engaged, passionate, and diverse fanbase,” said Mindy Sherwood, President of North America and Chief Sales Officer, Procter & Gamble. “There is a natural alignment between the elite performance of WNBA athletes and the superior performance P&G brands deliver, and together, we can elevate both.”

As the Official Period Care Sponsor of the WNBA, Tampax will be the next brand to leverage the league’s premier platforms, beginning with the WNBA Draft 2026 Presented by State Street Investment Management SPY. At the heart of the WNBA Draft experience is the Queens Court activation, presented by Tampax. As a celebration of achievement, resilience, and the power of women in sport, Queens Court is a unique, interactive space where players and draft attendees alike can celebrate the moment and embrace the spirit of confidence and empowerment Tampax provides all women to perform at their best.

Additional P&G brands – including Downy, Gillette Venus, Olay, and Tide – will introduce activations throughout the season, leveraging the WNBA’s growing cultural impact to engage fans in meaningful ways. P&G will collaborate with the WNBA to exchange brand equity across marketing, retail, and digital.

“Partnering with Procter & Gamble connects the WNBA with one of the world’s most trusted brand leaders at a transformative time for our league,” said WNBA Chief Growth Officer Colie Edison. “Together, we have an opportunity to reach tens of millions of households, elevate the incredible stories of WNBA players, and bring world-class brands and athletes together in ways that authentically connect with fans, drive meaningful engagement, and continue to expand the visibility of women’s basketball.”

Through partnership, P&G brands are investing in the continued growth of the game by amplifying player storylines, engaging fans, and driving retail growth.

Additional details on brand activations and storytelling moments will be announced throughout the 2026 WNBA season.

About Procter & Gamble

P&G serves consumers around the world with one of the strongest portfolios of trusted, quality, leadership brands, including Always®, Ambi Pur®, Ariel®, Bounty®, Charmin®, Crest®, Dawn®, Downy®, Fairy®, Febreze®, Gain®, Gillette®, Head & Shoulders®, Lenor®, Olay®, Oral-B®, Pampers®, Pantene®, SK-II®, Tide®, and Whisper®. The P&G community includes operations in approximately 70 countries worldwide. Please visit https://www.pg.com for the latest news and information about P&G and its brands. For other P&G news, visit us at https://www.pg.com/news.

WNBA

Tipping off its historic 30th season in 2026, the WNBA continues to be one of the fastest-growing brands in sports, fueled by record-breaking momentum and unprecedented growth. Having reached a tentative agreement on a new transformational Collective Bargaining Agreement in March 2026, the league enters a bold new chapter focused on elevating the player experience, increased investment, and growing women’s basketball globally. The WNBA’s dedication to societal impact is supported by the WNBA Changemakers Collective (Ally, AT&T, CarMax, Deloitte, Google, and Nike), a first-of-its-kind group of purpose-driven companies working to empower players and the league, increase visibility, and drive business transformation.