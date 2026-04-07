Poland's Galaxy Systemy Informatyczne Becomes First Private Enterprise to Buy Quantum Computer from IQM

ZIELONA GÓRA, Poland & ESPOO, Finland--(BUSINESS WIRE)--IQM Quantum Computers, a global leader in superconducting quantum computing, today announced a commercial milestone to deploy a hybrid integrated quantum computer at Galaxy Systemy Informatyczne Sp. z o.o., marking its first deployment in a private enterprise worldwide.

Galaxy has been implementing innovations in security, digitisation, and hardware infrastructure while providing IT solutions, supporting HPC infrastructure to shape Poland’s economy based on data and artificial intelligence.

The 54-qubit Radiance system will also be the most advanced quantum computer in Poland, and Galaxy, a provider of technological solutions, will become the first private company in the world to own and operate such quantum infrastructure.

The system, which will be installed at Galaxy’s headquarters in Zielona Góra in the fourth quarter of 2026, will feature industry-leading fidelities, enabling Galaxy to execute quantum algorithms across various application areas, including supporting calculations related to space technologies and within the financial and energy markets.

“The deployment of our quantum computer at Galaxy demonstrates that we are building enterprise-ready products enabling customers to build their own capabilities,” said Jan Goetz, CEO and Co-founder of IQM Quantum Computers. “Every quantum computer we deploy makes the future more tangible for our customers who gain experience on their own infrastructure. Building such an ecosystem is based on Poland’s recognized, rich traditions in the fields of quantum physics, mathematics and computer science.”

The machine will serve a broad range of users, from the industry to academia, while strengthening Poland’s position within the European quantum ecosystem.

"The installation of the IQM Radiance 54-qubit quantum computer in our data center is a turning point not only for Galaxy, but for the entire Polish digital economy. By choosing IQM’s superconducting technologies, we are committing to full technological sovereignty—having such advanced infrastructure on-site in Poland allows us to become independent of external cloud providers and guarantees the highest level of security for processed data as well as the development of algorithms and applications,” said Jacek Michalski, CEO of Galaxy Systemy Informatyczne. “Thanks to the development of quantum technologies, research laboratories will be established for business and science in the broadest sense.”

With this deployment, IQM continues to demonstrate its commercial leadership to deliver real quantum computers to customers and build local quantum ecosystems with open and transparent hardware and software.

The company has sold 21 quantum systems to 13 customers globally to date, more than any other manufacturer.

About IQM Quantum Computers:

IQM Quantum Computers is a global leader in superconducting quantum computers, delivering full-stack quantum systems and cloud platform access to research institutions, universities, high-performance computing centres, and national laboratories worldwide. IQM's on-premises deployment model gives customers direct ownership and control of their quantum infrastructure. Founded in 2018, headquartered in Finland, it has over 350 employees. IQM operates across Europe, Asia, and North America and has announced its plans to become the first publicly listed European quantum company on a major U.S. stock exchange with a dual listing on the Helsinki Stock Exchange also under consideration.

About Galaxy Systemy Informatyczne sp. z o.o.

Galaxy Systemy Informatyczne sp. z o.o. has been operating in the IT market for 30 years; the experience gained over the years helps us create projects in various fields of IT, security, defense, energy, finance, and space technology. Our experience in designing high-performance computing (HPC) clusters has allowed us to bring together many talented individuals who create and implement ideas on a global scale of modernity.