FarmRaise Announces Partnership with Avalo to Power AI-Driven Cotton Innovation at Scale

RIVERSIDE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--FarmRaise today announced a partnership with Avalo, Inc., an emerging leader in AI-driven crop development, to support the execution and scaling of its cotton innovation program.

FarmRaise and Avalo are modernizing how cotton innovation is delivered in the field Share

As agricultural programs become increasingly data-intensive, many organizations face a common bottleneck: translating field-level activity into structured, usable data without increasing operational burden. This partnership reflects a new approach where program design, execution, and measurement are connected from the outset.

Avalo takes a "Farmer First" stance to Ag innovation, with the goal of creating efficiencies that drive value at the beginning of supply chain, rather than just the end. Their cotton initiative focuses on improving grower yields and resilience through advanced seed development and data-informed agronomic practices. By working directly with producers in real-world conditions, Avalo continuously refines its models using field-level feedback and performance data.

FarmRaise provides the infrastructure that enables this work to operate at scale.

Through its platform, FarmRaise supports:

Structured field-level data capture across distributed operations

Streamlined grower workflows that reduce administrative burden

Real-time visibility into program performance and outcomes

Standardized data systems that translate field activity into usable insights

This allows Avalo to focus on crop innovation and model development while ensuring the data generated in the field is consistent, auditable, and immediately actionable.

“Avalo represents a new wave of agricultural innovation where AI, agronomy, and real-world field data come together to drive measurable outcomes,” said Jayce Hafner, CEO of FarmRaise. “Our role is to make that model operational by enabling teams to run complex programs without adding friction for growers or staff.”

“We are excited to partner with FarmRaise for our Grower Program Administration, making it easier and more straightforward for our farmers to enroll while streamlining our data collection processes and reporting. For a small team like ours, this is high impact; it allows us to stay focused on the relationship with each of our growers, and not their paperwork,” said Rebecca White, Chief Product Officer of Avalo.

This partnership builds on FarmRaise’s broader work supporting organizations across crop innovation, sustainability, and incentive-based programs. As these programs scale, the need for reliable, field-level data infrastructure has become foundational to their success.

FarmRaise is increasingly serving as the data layer connecting producers, program operators, and downstream stakeholders, turning fragmented field activity into structured systems that support decision-making, reporting, and long-term program design.

About FarmRaise

FarmRaise provides the data infrastructure powering modern agricultural programs. By standardizing how field-level and financial data is captured and structured, FarmRaise enables organizations to scale complex programs while improving participation, data integrity, and measurable outcomes.

About Avalo

Avalo Inc. is an AI-power crop evolution company based in Durham, North Carolina. Their novel Rapid Evolution Platform™ uses interpretable machine learning to commercialize impactful crop traits faster and more affordably than conventional breeding or GMO. Their mission is to create a more sustainable, efficient, and equitable food system by creating resilient and productive crops that require less inputs. Avalo Inc. was founded in 2020.