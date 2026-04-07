FOX to Integrate Kalshi Forecasts Across FOX News Media and FOX One Platforms

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Kalshi, the world’s largest prediction market, and Fox Corporation (NASDAQ: FOXA, FOX), ​​a leader in producing and distributing news, sports and entertainment content, today announced an integration to incorporate Kalshi’s data across FOX News Channel, FOX Business Network, FOX Weather and the FOX One platform.

Prediction markets harness the power of the wisdom of the crowds, creating data that can effectively complement polling and expert opinion. Kalshi data has been adopted by newsrooms to provide nonpartisan data on the likelihood of current events across politics, economics, and culture. Institutions like the Federal Reserve have adopted Kalshi data, calling it “valuable to researchers and policymakers,” and politicians (while they can’t trade on their own elections) are increasingly referring to their “Kalshi odds” at rallies.

Millions of people come to Kalshi each month, primarily, in fact, to see the forecasts. Roughly 70% of people who visit Kalshi use the site to check market odds, while just 30% of people use it to trade. By providing another data point to supplement reporting, Kalshi is quickly becoming an additional way for people to understand and follow current events.

As part of this sponsored integration, relevant Kalshi data will be incorporated into FOX’s linear and digital content. Kalshi will also work directly with FOX data and production teams to provide real-time data access for seamless data visualization around key political, economic, weather and cultural storylines.

“More people are watching Kalshi’s forecasts than trading them, which says a lot: our data effectively complements news and polls,” said Tarek Mansour, co-founder and CEO of Kalshi. “As misinformation grows more common, Kalshi offers accurate, unbiased data to help people better understand what’s going on in the world.”

"Prediction markets have quickly become an essential data point and a compelling new experience across our live content portfolio," said Paul Cheesbrough, CEO, Tubi Media Group. "By integrating Kalshi's real-time data into our fast-growing streaming platform FOX One and across FOX News Media's leading networks, we're giving audiences both deeper insights and a more engaging way to follow the stories that matter most."

Currently the number one network in all of cable, FOX News Channel has also been the most watched television news channel for 24 consecutive years, while FOX Business Network is the top business channel on cable. Owned by Fox Corporation, FOX News Media reaches nearly 200 million people each month and is also available to live stream on FOX One, FOX’s wholly-owned, direct to consumer streaming platform.

FOX One brings together the thrill of live streaming and the bold, trusted voices that define the full portfolio of FOX brands.

About Kalshi

Founded in 2018, Kalshi is the largest prediction market in the world, offering financial markets on the outcome of real world events such as award shows and more. Kalshi is the industry leader and pioneer, widely credited with legalizing prediction markets and building a safe, legal, regulated platform for millions of traders in America. To learn more, visit www.kalshi.com.

About Fox Corporation

Fox Corporation produces and distributes compelling news, sports, and entertainment content through its primary iconic domestic brands, including FOX News Media, FOX Sports, Tubi Media Group, FOX Entertainment and FOX Television Stations. These brands hold cultural significance with consumers and commercial importance for distributors and advertisers. The breadth and depth of our footprint allows us to deliver content that engages and informs audiences, develop deeper consumer relationships, and create more compelling product offerings. FOX maintains an impressive track record of news, sports, and entertainment industry success that shapes our strategy to capitalize on existing strengths and invest in new initiatives. For more information about Fox Corporation, please visit www.FoxCorporation.com.