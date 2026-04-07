GigaDevice Strengthens Brazil Expansion with ACP as Strategic Distributor for Full Portfolio

SINGAPORE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--GigaDevice (HKEX: 3986), a leading semiconductor company specializing in Flash memory, 32-bit microcontrollers (MCUs), sensors, and analog products, has appointed ACP Componentes Eletrônicos as a strategic long-term distribution partner for Brazil, covering the company’s full portfolio, including Flash, specialty DRAM, MCUs, sensors, and analog products, across all 26 states.

This partnership positions GigaDevice to compete and win in Brazil at scale. Share

The partnership marks a significant milestone in GigaDevice’s expansion strategy across the Americas and global markets. As one of world’s top economy, Brazil accounts for approximately three-fifths of South America’s industrial output and is home to a highly diversified manufacturing base, including automotive and industrial machinery OEMs

“Brazil is one of the most strategically important markets in the Americas, with a manufacturing ecosystem that demands both local responsiveness and technical depth. ACP brings exactly that, with proven distribution infrastructure, deep customer relationships, and a track record of execution. This partnership positions GigaDevice to compete and win in Brazil at scale.” Said Shahram Mehraban, VP and General Manager of GigaDevice Americas region.

“Every month, ACP distributes over 60 million parts to 1,295 companies across 268 cities. And this partnership with GigaDevice is a highly positive one for our OEM and tier-1 customers,” said Antonio Carlos de Moraes Barros, president of ACP, “GigaDevice’s advanced technologies are already enabling innovation across a wide range of industries. With local availability in Brazil and ACP’s dedicated support, we are well positioned to further accelerate market adoption.”

For further information about this partnership and GigaDevice's products portfolio, please visit www.gigadevice.com

About ACP

For over 25 years, ACP Componentes Eletrônicos has been a leading force in supplying the Brazilian market with high-quality electronic components. The company prides itself on connecting businesses to the best of global electronics with unparalleled efficiency and security. Each month, ACP Componentes distributes over 60 million parts to 1,295 companies across 268 cities, ensuring that their clients' operations are seamlessly linked to major global brands with speed, expert technical support, and unwavering reliability.

About GigaDevice

GigaDevice Semiconductor Inc. is a global leading fabless supplier. Founded in April 2005, the company has continuously expanded its international footprint and established its global headquarters in Singapore in 2025. Today, GigaDevice operates branch offices across numerous countries and regions, providing localized support at customers' fingertips. Committed to building a complete ecosystem with major product lines – Flash memory, MCU, sensor and analog – as the core driving force, GigaDevice can provide a wide range of solutions and services in the fields of industrial, automotive, computing, consumer electronics, IoT, mobile, networking and communications. GigaDevice has received the ISO26262:2018 automotive functional safety ASIL D certification, IEC 61508 functional safety product certification, as well as ISO9001, ISO14001, ISO45001, and Duns certifications. In a constant quest to expand our technology offering to customers, GigaDevice has also formed strategic alliances with leading foundries, assembly, and test plants to streamline supply chain management. For more details, please visit: www.gigadevice.com

*GigaDevice, GD32, and their logos are trademarks, or registered trademarks of GigaDevice Semiconductor Inc. Other names and brands are the property of their respective owners.