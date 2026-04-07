Soltis Investment Advisors Strengthens In-House Tax Capabilities with Addition of GDM Private Financial Solutions

ST. GEORGE, Utah--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Soltis Investment Advisors, LLC (“Soltis”), a Registered Investment Adviser (“RIA”) with approximately $13 billion of client assets, announced today the addition of GDM Private Financial Solutions, LLC led by Alan Dance. The addition enables Soltis to now serve clients as a coordinated wealth and tax advisory partner.

GDM Private Financial Solutions provides accounting and tax preparation and planning services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses and their owners. The addition is in response to growing client demand for integrated wealth and tax planning solutions.

“GDM is a natural extension of how we serve clients,” said Clark Taylor, CEO of Soltis. “We are increasingly seeing clients ask for more coordinated, in-house solutions, particularly around tax strategy. Alan and his team have the expertise that will allow us to provide these solutions, furthering the comprehensive services Soltis is known for.”

“In my 20 years of working alongside individuals, families and business owners, I’ve seen the impact of aligning tax strategy with broader financial decision-making,” said Alan Dance. “Soltis shares our belief in proactive planning and long-term partnership, and together we will help new and existing clients navigate complexity with greater confidence.”

Alan Dance will assume the role of Director of Tax at Soltis Tax Solutions, LLC, an affiliate of Soltis. He and his 11-person team of tax and advisory experts will work closely to integrate tax planning into the firm’s broader wealth management approach.

Tyler Finlinson, President at Soltis, added, “As we broaden our services, we are strengthening our position as a fully integrated advisory platform, now supporting clients with accounting and tax needs. We’re excited about the momentum this creates and welcome the opportunity to partner with firms looking to enhance their capabilities.”

About Soltis

Soltis Investment Advisors, LLC is an SEC registered investment advisory firm based in St. George, Utah with approximately $13 billion in assets under management and assets under advisement across the U.S. Soltis provides comprehensive financial planning and investment management services to individuals and families as well as retirement plan sponsor services. For more information, visit www.soltisadvisors.com.

About GDM Private Financial Solutions

GDM Private Financial Solutions, LLC delivers trusted tax, accounting, and advisory services for individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. GDM partners with clients to remove financial complexity, proactively manage tax and accounting obligations, and create clarity that supports smarter decisions and stronger results. To learn more, visit www.forprivateclients.com.