HdL to Administer Santa Cruz Mountains Wine Preserve Program

SANTA CRUZ, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--HdL Companies is helping bring structure and efficiency to the Santa Cruz Mountains Wine Preserve by serving as the third-party administrator for the district’s new winery assessment program. As participating wineries begin collections under the new model, HdL will support program implementation through streamlined administration, payment processing, and reporting support designed to make compliance easier and more consistent.

“Our role is to help streamline operations so the organization behind the program can stay focused on serving its members and advancing the region’s goals,” said Andy Nickerson, President and CEO of HdL Companies. Share

Formed with support from Civitas, this new district was approved with 76% support by weighted petition value and spans 11 jurisdictions across the Santa Cruz Mountains American Viticultural Area. The 1% assessment is expected to generate a first-year budget of $400,000 to support marketing, education, advocacy, events, and other initiatives that strengthen visibility for the region’s wine community.

Under the program structure, collections began January 1, 2026, with the first quarterly remittance due in April 2026. HdL was selected as the third-party collections administrator to help manage the process efficiently and confidentially, including payment support and reporting verification using existing tax data. By supporting collections and accountability, HdL helps reduce administrative burden and creates a more efficient process for participating wineries.

“Programs like this work best when the administrative side is clear, consistent, and easy for businesses to navigate,” said Andy Nickerson, President and CEO of HdL Companies. “Our role is to help streamline operations so the organization behind the program can stay focused on serving its members and advancing the region’s goals.”

The assessment replaces prior membership dues and establishes a more durable funding model for the region’s shared priorities. Program materials indicate that funds may be used to support regional marketing and brand awareness, trade shows and events, training and education, research, advocacy, and wine trail signage.

“We’re proud to support this effort with a system that is organized, accountable, and built to last,” Nickerson said. “When administration runs smoothly, it helps the entire program deliver more value over time.”

About HdL Companies

HdL Companies helps local governments safeguard and grow revenues that sustain essential services. Our partners strengthen trusted compliance, protect municipal revenue, and reduce program costs to better serve their communities. More than 900 cities, counties, and special districts rely on HdL for sales tax analytics, local tax administration, economic development support, and other revenue solutions. Since 1983, the company has driven $4B in recovered revenue for local agencies.