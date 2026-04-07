Plugable Technologies Announces Strategic Investment from Acer Gadget to Expand Next-Generation Connectivity Solutions

TAIPEI, Taiwan & SEATTLE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Acer Gadget Inc., a subsidiary of Acer Group, and U.S.-based PC peripheral brand Plugable Technologies today announced a strategic investment and partnership to strengthen business-grade PC peripheral solutions and expand product portfolios across global markets. This partnership better positions Plugable to more rapidly deliver innovative products designed for the high-performance needs of the modern workspace, while continuing to serve customers under the trusted Plugable brand and support model.

The collaboration addresses the fast-paced evolution of the modern work place, where AI-driven productivity and high-bandwidth demands require constant innovation. By combining Acer Gadget’s global product development and supply chain resources with Plugable’s connectivity expertise, Plugable is able to further accelerate the delivery of next-generation solutions, including Thunderbolt 5 peripherals, patented charging devices, and AI-integrated solutions like the recently launched TBT5-AI.

“This investment strengthens Plugable without changing the things customers trust most about us: dependable products, clear compatibility guidance, and responsive support from the engineers behind our devices,” said Lynn Smurthwaite-Murphy, CEO of Plugable Technologies. “With Acer Gadget’s scale in product development and global operations, we can move faster, serve more customers and partners, and continue building the business-grade connectivity solutions modern organizations need.”

Allen Jong, President of Acer Gadget Inc., stated, “As hybrid work environments and multi-display computing scenarios continue to evolve, demand for high-performance connectivity solutions is growing rapidly. The investment in Plugable reflects Acer Gadget’s strategy to strengthen its high-end PC peripheral portfolio and accelerate innovation in connectivity solutions that support modern computing environments.”

For customers and partners, this collaboration provides immediate benefits: greater supply resilience, accelerated development of next-generation docking solutions, and expanded access to Plugable products across more regions. This investment ensures that as technology evolves, Plugable will continue to lead the category with the same engineer-led innovation and commitment to quality that our customers have relied on for over a decade.

About Acer Gadget Inc.

Acer Gadget Inc. is a subsidiary of Acer Group and is listed on the Taiwan Stock Exchange Innovation Board under the stock code 2432. Acer Gadget positions itself as an AI- and ICT-driven smart living innovation platform, focusing on developing ICT computer peripherals and smart living devices while expanding the integration of technology into everyday life scenarios.

Through a platform-based development model, Acer Gadget incubates and develops high-potential vertical businesses, including fashion technology and smart eMobility. Depending on the development stage of each business, operations are managed through dedicated teams and independent operating models.

About Plugable Technologies

USA-founded and owned, Plugable Technologies is one of the world’s best-known brands for USB devices. With a focus on better products, better information, and better support, Plugable’s range of business grade products has built trust with over 200K companies worldwide by leveraging industry-leading quality, a 100% compatibility guarantee, and a 2-year warranty. Plugable’s US-based technical support team consists of the very engineers who design the devices.

To learn more about Plugable, visit plugable.com.