Peruvian Army Selects Beechcraft King Air 360C for Multi-Mission Operation

SANTIAGO, Chile--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Peruvian Army has signed an agreement to purchase a cargo door equipped Beechcraft King 360C aircraft, which is designed and manufactured by Textron Aviation Inc., a Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) company, to deliver critical services for communities across the country. With its generous payload, the twin-engine turboprop will enhance the Army’s capability to perform medical evacuations, transport patients and provide rapid humanitarian aid during disaster relief efforts. The aircraft is expected to enter service in 2028.

“The King Air 360C will give the Peruvian Army a versatile, enduring platform for critical care transport and disaster response, and we’re honored to support their national mission.” Share

This order follows the delivery of two multi-mission, air medical equipped Beechcraft King Air 360CHW aircraft to the Peruvian Air Force. The King Air 360CHW is cargo door equipped and fitted for operation at higher operating weight.

The Beechcraft King Air 360C is designed and manufactured by Textron Aviation Inc., a Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) company.

“Beechcraft and Cessna aircraft designed for special missions continue to demonstrate unmatched reliability in some of the world’s most demanding environments,” said Bob Gibbs, vice president, Special Mission Sales. “The King Air 360C will give the Peruvian Army a versatile, enduring platform for critical care transport and disaster response, and we’re honored to support their national mission.”

Through a King Air 360C offset program, Textron Aviation is strengthening its relationship with the Peruvian Army by delivering advanced capabilities and long-term support. The collaboration includes an aeromedical project with medical beds and equipment, plus training on installation, operation and maintenance. Textron Aviation will also offer aircraft maintenance instruction, including engine and avionics technician training, ensuring the Peruvian Army can sustain and maximize its fleet.

The Peruvian Army has operated Textron Aviation aircraft for more than 20 years, including the Cessna Skylane, Skyhawk, Amphibian Caravan and Citation Excel, along with the Beechcraft King Air 350 and 1900D.

For more than 60 years, the Beechcraft King Air has delivered proven reliability and mission flexibility. Since 1964, customers have taken delivery of more than 7,900 aircraft, logging over 66 million flight hours worldwide, including strong adoption in international markets such as Peru, where King Airs make up 44 percent of the turboprop fleet. The King Air is the world’s best-selling business turboprop family, supporting commercial and special missions for every branch of the U.S. military.

Endless Special Missions Possibilities

When government, military and commercial customers need airborne solutions for critical missions, they turn to Textron Aviation, home to the iconic Beechcraft and Cessna brands. Textron Aviation offers the industry’s broadest range of special mission aircraft with customizable configurations using proven technology and advanced engineering. The Textron Aviation family of aircraft includes single- and multi-engine piston aircraft, turboprops and Citation jets. These aircraft support missions such as air ambulance, amphibious operations, flight inspection, aerial surveillance, training and utility transport, all backed by an extensive global service network. For more information visit www.specialmissions.txtav.com

About Textron Aviation Inc.

We have been inspiring the journey of flight for nearly 100 years. Textron Aviation Inc., a Textron Inc. company, has empowered our collective talent across the Beechcraft, Cessna, Hawker and Pipistrel brands to design and deliver the best aviation experience for our customers. With a range that includes everything from business jets, turboprops, light and high-performance pistons, to special mission, military trainer and defense aircraft, Textron Aviation has the most versatile and comprehensive aviation product portfolio in the world and a workforce that has produced more than half of all general aviation aircraft worldwide. Customers in more than 170 countries rely on our legendary performance, reliability and versatility, along with our trusted global customer service network, for affordable, productive and flexible flight. For more information, visit www.txtav.com.

About Textron

Textron Inc. is a multi-industry company that leverages its global network of aircraft, defense, industrial and finance businesses to provide customers with innovative solutions and services. Textron is known around the world for its powerful brands such as Bell, Cessna, Beechcraft, Pipistrel, Jacobsen, Kautex, Lycoming, E-Z-GO, and Textron Systems. For more information, visit: www.textron.com.

Certain statements in this press release may project revenues or describe strategies, goals, outlook or other non-historical matters; these forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made, and we undertake no obligation to update them. These statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause our actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, changes in aircraft delivery schedules or cancellations or deferrals of orders.