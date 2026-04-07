Manifest MedEx and Orange County Partners in Health (OCPH) Health Information Exchange (HIE) Enter Strategic Affiliation To Advance Data Connectivity

RIVERSIDE, Calif. & ORANGE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Manifest MedEx (MX) California’s largest nonprofit health data network and Data Exchange Framework (DxF) QHIO, has entered a new strategic affiliation with Orange County Partners in Health (OCPH) Health Information Exchange (HIE), a DxF QHIO in Orange County that is a part of the nonprofit Coalition of Orange County Community Health Centers. With this partnership, MX will provide best-in-class technology and health and social care data exchange services to OCPH-HIE participants to support connectivity and coordination of care across Orange County.

“Manifest MedEx has records for more than 1.5 million Orange County residents, and 14 hospitals that serve our county are already on their network, sending data including ADTs and discharge summaries in real time to local providers,” said Isabel Becerra, President and CEO, OCPH-HIE. “It was important for us to find a partner with the expertise and depth of network to help our participants better serve their patients with access to their most recent data. Becoming an affiliate of Manifest MedEx was a natural choice for us.”

OCPH-HIE was established in 2020 as a project under the Coalition of Orange County Community Health Centers (Coalition OC), which represents the interests of 20 community health centers and one community-based organization that serve the community’s most at-risk residents. Since then, OCPH-HIE has expanded beyond the Coalition OC’s membership to include private practices, hospitals, and specialty clinics. Under this affiliation, OCPH-HIE participants will continue to meet DxF data sharing requirements.

Last October, MX announced a similar strategic partnership with Serving Communities Health Information Organization (SCHIO) in Santa Cruz. More than 34 SCHIO participants have since joined the MX network, including two regional health plans and several county agencies.

“Our goal remains to advance comprehensive data sharing across the state to ensure Californians receive the best possible care,” said Erica Galvez, CEO, Manifest MedEx. “MX and OCPH-HIE share a common mission to support healthier communities, and this partnership will help providers access the information they need to deliver more coordinated, effective care.”

MX provides clinical, claims, behavioral health, and social data for more than 50 million people to support whole person care and improved health outcomes. The HITRUST® certified statewide network spans more than 150 hospitals, 2,900 providers, and 21 health plans, including Blue Shield of California, Anthem Blue Cross, and Health Net.

Both MX and OCPH-HIE are designated as QHIOs under the DxF. MX is among the first HIOs in the country to participate in TEFCA™, the Trusted Exchange Framework and Common Agreement™, last year. Participants of OCPH-HIE and MX can onboard to TEFCA through MX.

About Manifest MedEx

As the largest nonprofit health data network in California, Manifest MedEx (MX) is an integral part of the state’s health data infrastructure, combining and delivering crucial health information for 50 million people across 150+ hospitals, 21 health plans, and more than 2,900 providers. Together, we are transforming health across the state, supporting California as a leader in equitable, affordable, proactive, and compassionate care. For more information, visit manifestmedex.org and follow us at @ManifestMedEx.

About Orange County Partners In Health (OCPH) Health Information Exchange (HIE)

To enable healthcare information sharing among various stakeholders including provider practices (public and private), hospitals, and health plans, and other healthcare organizations to ultimately improve patient care and reduce systemic costs across the spectrum of healthcare delivery in Orange County and beyond, and provide value to stakeholders. In early 2018 as a part of HRSA-funded HCCN grant requirements, OCPH-HIE developed a pilot HIE program to allow its 12 member clinics to exchange health information. Orange County Partners in Health (OCPH) Health Information Exchange (HIE) has achieved certification from the California Trusted Exchange Network (CTEN).