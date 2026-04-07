Orion and Pontera Expand Collaboration with Integration that Pulls Retirement Accounts Directly into Orion Eclipse Workflows

OMAHA, Neb.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Orion and Pontera today announced an expanded integration that activates and automates more powerful investment strategies and rebalancing workflows within the Orion Eclipse trading and rebalancing platform. Building on the existing integration for reporting and support of client billing workflows, advisors and centralized trading teams can now incorporate 401(k)s, 403(b)s, and other workplace plans into tax-aware household strategies and rebalance across portfolios at scale, supported by data streams through Pontera.

The enhanced integration creates planning and execution efficiency; in lieu of dozens, if not hundreds, of individual orders, advisors are now able to implement a strategy across multiple portfolios. This expanded visibility helps firms incorporate more of the household into a single workflow, improving coordination today while creating greater flexibility for future innovation.

“Retirement accounts are often a client’s largest assets, yet they’ve historically been cumbersome to manage and difficult to incorporate into an enterprise-wide portfolio,” said Dave Goldman, Chief Business Officer at Pontera. “Pontera has flipped that script, allowing firms to incorporate these assets into tax-aware household strategies and rebalance at scale, supporting broader investment strategies.”

With secure data flowing from Pontera into Orion Eclipse, held-away retirement accounts are embedded into a shared workflow for advisors and centralized trading teams, creating a single, centralized view of the portfolio.

“Advisors want to deliver advice that reflects the full household, not just the assets they can easily see,” said Reed Colley, President of Orion Advisor Technology. “By bringing held-away retirement accounts into Eclipse workflows, this integration gives advisory teams better context to rebalance more efficiently and serve clients with greater confidence. It also expands the trusted, permissioned household data within Orion, strengthening the foundation for more intelligent, connected workflows over time.”

There are four major feature enhancements with the expanded integration, all designed to streamline operations and scale advisor impact:

View retirement plans: See comprehensive plan-level information, including the fund lineup, fund-level details and changes, and plan restrictions as ‘restricted plans’ within Orion Eclipse. Holistic portfolio management: Integrate held-away accounts into client and household investment strategies for seamless tax optimization. Rebalance at scale: Rebalance across portfolios and submit through Pontera. Manage orders: Gain full visibility into orders from submission to completion, with email confirmations, status tracking, and guided error resolution.

Click here to learn more about the Orion Eclipse and Pontera integration.

About Pontera

Pontera is a fintech company on a mission to help millions of Americans retire better by enabling financial advisors to manage, balance, and report on clients' assets in 401(k)s, 403(b)s, and other workplace-sponsored accounts. Our secure, purpose-built platform, seamlessly integrated with advisors' portfolio management tools, is designed to work across many account types and help advisors improve financial outcomes through more comprehensive investment management. Founded in 2012, Pontera is headquartered in New York City. Learn more at pontera.com.

About Orion

Orion is a wealthtech leader, powering advisors with a flexible, connected platform that unlocks built-in AI directly into workflows. With solutions spanning portfolio management, planning, CRM, reporting, and a broad open-integration ecosystem, Orion is designed for fast-growing advisors who want to move faster, work smarter, and focus more time on clients. Orion ranks #1 in market share for All-In-One Software, CRM, and Portfolio Management / Reporting.1 As of December 31, 2025, Orion services $5.8 trillion in assets under administration and $133 billion of wealth management platform assets, supports more than 8 million technology accounts, and powers thousands of independent advisory firms. Today, 17 of the top 20 Barron’s RIA firms rely on Orion technology to help drive growth and better investor outcomes.2

1Source: T3/Inside Information Advisor Software Survey, 2026. Orion has #1 market share for All-in-One Software, CRM, and Portfolio Management/Reporting Tools.

2Source: 2025 Top 100 RIA Firms, Barron's, 2025.

Wealth Management Platform Assets include assets managed on a discretionary and non-discretionary basis by Orion Portfolio Solutions, LLC ("OPS") and TownSquare Capital, LLC ("TSC") on their proprietary platforms, assets in proprietary and third-party models made available through the Orion Investment Portal, and assets in OPS's proprietary models managed on third-party platforms.

Wealth management services provided by Orion Portfolio Solutions, LLC (“OPS”), a registered investment advisor. Orion OCIO services provided by TownSquare Capital, LLC (“TSC”), a registered investment advisors. OPS and TSC are affiliates and wholly owned subsidiaries of Orion Advisor Solutions, Inc.

Orion Portfolio Solutions, LLC d/b/a Brinker Capital Investments a registered investment advisor.

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