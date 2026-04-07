Wodify and HYROX Team Up to Scale One of the Fastest-Growing Fitness Formats in the World

DENVER--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Wodify, the #1 ranked gym management platform, just announced a strategic partnership with HYROX. Through this collaboration, HYROX will offer its official training programs through Wodify’s Workout Marketplace, making it easier than ever for HYROX-affiliated gyms to access and deliver world-class programming. HYROX joins a curated group of world-class programming partners on the Marketplace, alongside Mayhem and PRVN.

"By bringing official HYROX programming directly into Wodify, we’re making it easier for gym owners to deliver world-class HYROX classes without added operational burden." - Brendan Rice, CEO Wodify Share

HYROX, the global “World Series of Fitness Racing”, is one of the fastest-growing competitive fitness movements in the world. With more than 15,000 affiliated gyms and sold-out events across major cities worldwide, HYROX has unlocked a new category of performance training for athletes of all backgrounds.

With HYROX’s worldwide surge in popularity, Wodify is ensuring HYROX affiliates have a seamless way to plan and run classes—while automatically displaying the daily workout on in-gym TV screens. This allows members to get the most out of every HYROX class, without coaches spending hours manually prepping workouts. The result is a HYROX class experience that runs in a modern, consistent way and supports a fun, high-performance environment every time members show up.

“At Wodify, we’re building a true all-in-one platform for modern gyms. We’re eliminating complexity and helping owners run their businesses at the highest level,” said Brendan Rice, CEO at Wodify. “Our partnership and integration with HYROX are a great example of that vision in action. By bringing official HYROX programming directly into Wodify, we’re making it easier for gym owners to deliver world-class HYROX classes without added operational burden. We’re incredibly excited about HYROX, and the way its innovative formats and workouts are accelerating gym membership and engagement around the world.”

Globally, there are more than 15,000 HYROX affiliates, with the U.S. market growing rapidly as hundreds of new HYROX Training Clubs affiliates are added each month. Independent gyms and boutique fitness studios make up a growing share of these new clubs, as entrepreneurs recognize HYROX’s ability to attract new members and drive sustained engagement.

“We’re incredibly excited about the continued growth of HYROX and the momentum we’re seeing across training clubs worldwide,” said Douglas Gremmen, Chief Growth Officer at HYROX. “With our rapid expansion in the U.S., HYROX is proving its ability to attract new members and energize gym communities. Our partnership with Wodify helps ensure independent and boutique operators can deliver the HYROX experience consistently and at scale, while maximizing the impact of our innovative formats and workouts.”

Gyms using Wodify can visit wodify.com/workout-marketplace/hyrox365. Gyms new to Wodify can book a demo: wodify.com/demo

About Wodify

Wodify is the only all-in-one fitness management platform built specifically for Functional Fitness, CrossFit®, HYROX®, Jiu Jitsu, Small Group Training, and Boutique Fitness studios. Trusted by more than 5,000 fitness businesses worldwide, Wodify helps fitness business owners run every aspect of their operations—from scheduling and billing to performance tracking, member engagement, and marketing—within a single, purpose-built platform. Independently owned, Wodify focuses on providing the best customer support and rapid innovation to support the evolving needs of modern fitness businesses and the communities they serve.

About HYROX

HYROX is a global ecosystem of events, training, and coaching designed to inspire and impact 100 million lives. Built around a unique race format of 8 x 1 km runs and 8 workout stations, HYROX has established the gold standard in fitness competition and is driving toward Olympic recognition. By connecting the world’s gym communities through the transformative power of training and competition, HYROX is the cultural heartbeat of fitness.