Infobip and Telescope Partner to Provide SMS & WhatsApp Product Offerings to Boost Audience Engagement

VODNJAN, Croatia--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Global AI-first cloud communications platform Infobip partnered with Telescope, the leader in real-time audience engagement, to deploy multiple fan engagement campaigns, including processing fan voting for American Idol, the Brit Awards and recent BAFTA Awards.

With their reach and availability on all mobile phones around the world, SMS and WhatsApp are a part of the most reliable messaging services and are a staple platform for businesses’ communication strategies. Their ability to deliver messages almost instantaneously makes them ideal channels for time sensitive campaigns, like award shows that need to quickly process viewer voting campaigns.

“Across numerous industries like retail, finance, travel and more, SMS and WhatsApp are established, staple channels to dependably reach customers and intended audiences,” said Goran Juršić, Chief Growth Officer at Infobip. “Telescope has built something remarkable - turning millions of viewers into active participants in real-time. Our work with Telescope is only the latest use case to display how this reliable service can be deployed for effective two way communication or through additional channels as fan expectations evolve.”

Each year, Infobip processes billions of SMS & WhatsApp messages across its platform. While channels like RCS, and iMessage continue to gain traction as popular messaging channels, both channels with their exceptional engagement, high conversion rates, and strong ROI, continue to be a key component in omnichannel strategies. According to Infobip’s 2025 Messaging Trends Report, most brands are using SMS plus the most popular chat app in the region (WhatsApp, iMessage, etc.), to effectively engage with targeted audiences.

With millions of people tuning into live TV competitions and shows, Telescope is known for bringing viewers directly into these programs in real-time through live voting, trivia, and interactive experiences for some of the most popular televised events. Through this partnership, Telescope uses Infobip’s SMS and WhatsApp product offerings to enhance fan engagement campaigns, ensuring viewers can participate in the action, regardless of where they are in the world.

"Our mission is to turn viewers into participants, and the key to doing that at scale is meeting the audience where they already are,” said Ori Nakar, Managing Director at Telescope. “Our partnership with Infobip allows us to offer a frictionless, highly scalable solution that removes traditional barriers to entry.”

To learn more about Infobip, visit https://www.infobip.com/

About Infobip

Infobip is a global cloud communications platform that enables businesses to build connected experiences across all stages of the customer journey, with AI as the driving force of innovation. Through a single, natively built platform, Infobip delivers omnichannel engagement, identity, user authentication and contact centre solutions that help businesses and partners overcome the complexity of consumer communications while driving growth and increasing customer loyalty. Infobip is focused on enabling and accelerating AI adoption as it continues its transformation into an AI-first company. Infobip’s technology has the capacity to reach over seven billion mobile devices in 6 continents connected to over 10k+ connections of which 800+ are direct operator connections. The company was established in 2006 and is led by its co-founders, CEO Silvio Kutić and Izabel Jelenić.

Recent award wins include:

Infobip recognized as a growth and innovation leader in Frost Radar™: Communications Platform as a Service (CPaaS) by Frost & Sullivan (Oct 2025)

Infobip ranked as the number one Established Leader in the Juniper Research Mobile Messaging Fraud Prevention Market report (Sept 2025)

Infobip named a Leader in the Gartner ® Magic Quadrant™ for Communications Platform as a Service (CPaaS) for the third consecutive year. In 2025, positioned furthest in Completeness of Vision (July 2025)

Magic Quadrant™ for Communications Platform as a Service (CPaaS) for the third consecutive year. In 2025, positioned furthest in Completeness of Vision (July 2025) Infobip named among Top 75 in Fortune’s Europe’s Most Innovative Companies 2025, placing it in the top 25% of all listed organizations (June 2025)

Infobip ranked as a Leader in the Omdia CPaaS Universe Report for the third time (April 2025)

Infobip ranked an Established Leader in the Juniper Research Conversational AI Leaderboard (Feb 2025)

Infobip named a CPaaS Leader for the third time in the IDC MarketScape (Feb 2025)

Infobip named one of the top CPaaS providers in Metrigy’s CPaaS MetriRank Report (Dec 2024)

Infobip named number one among Established Leaders in RCS Business Messaging in Juniper Research’s RCS Business Messaging Competitor Leaderboard 2024 (Nov 2024)

Infobip recognized as the number one provider in the AIT Fraud Prevention market by Juniper Research (Oct 2024)

Infobip named to Fast Company’s Annual List of the World’s Most Innovative Companies (March 2024)

About Telescope

Telescope Inc. is the leading provider of real-time, mass-scale fan engagement solutions for media driven, gamified second screen experiences, live events, social activations, and interactive livestreams. Backed by over 20 years of experience and unique expertise, Telescope is trusted by the world's largest entertainment and sports media properties, social platforms, and leading Fortune 500 brands to power their biggest interactive campaigns.