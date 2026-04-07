Joby and Air Space Intelligence Partner to Prepare U.S. Airspace for Scaled Electric Flight

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. & BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE: JOBY), a company developing all-electric aircraft for commercial passenger service, and Air Space Intelligence (ASI), a leading U.S.-based aerospace and defense software company, today announced a partnership to accelerate the integration of advanced air mobility (AAM) into the U.S. National Airspace System.

"America has long set the global standard for aviation, and modernizing our airspace is key to maintaining that leadership," said Greg Bowles, Chief Policy Officer, Joby Aviation. Share

Building on ASI's Flyways AI Platform – an open AI-powered airspace intelligence platform that uses high-fidelity 4D modeling to optimize flight operations – Joby and ASI plan to work together to advance how scaled eVTOL operations can be safely integrated into dynamic, increasingly complex and high-traffic airspace. Joint demonstrations, including live operational exercises, are expected later this year.

With the FAA's Brand New Air Traffic Control System (BNATCS) set to form the foundation for the next generation of air traffic management, the partnership will also explore how more automated, software-defined approaches to airspace coordination can enable increasingly autonomous flight operations.

"America has long set the global standard for aviation, and modernizing our airspace is key to maintaining that leadership," said Greg Bowles, Chief Policy Officer, Joby Aviation. "By combining Joby's operational capabilities with ASI's advanced AI-driven Flyways platform, we're helping build the intelligent infrastructure needed to integrate electric air taxis seamlessly into the NAS — one of America's most important national assets."

"Scaling advanced air mobility requires more than new aircraft — it requires a new operating system for the airspace," said Bernard Asare, President, Civil Aviation, Air Space Intelligence. "Our Flyways AI platform gives operators and controllers the predictive awareness to coordinate high-density operations proactively, not reactively. This partnership brings that same capability to eVTOL operations from day one."

Together, the companies will leverage Joby's operational experience and aircraft capabilities alongside ASI's AI-driven airspace intelligence to develop joint solutions that demonstrate how eVTOL operations can scale safely within the existing airspace framework. Initial results from the partnership's live operational exercises are expected by the end of 2026.

Last month, Joby completed a series of piloted demonstration flights across the San Francisco Bay Area, showcasing the company's operational readiness. Joby was also recently selected as a partner in multiple winning applications under the White House-backed eVTOL Integration Pilot Program (eIPP). Through the program, Joby has the opportunity to begin early operations this year in 12 states, marking a major milestone for the U.S. air taxi industry and potentially accelerating Joby's path to commercial service.

ASI is leading operational transformation and delivering mission-critical decision-making systems to aviation, defense, logistics, and energy organizations operating in dynamic, complex environments. The partnership with Joby extends ASI's proven airspace intelligence capabilities to the emerging eVTOL sector, helping ensure that as electric flight operations grow, the airspace system is ready to support them safely and efficiently.

About Joby

Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY) is a California-based transportation company developing an all-electric, vertical take-off and landing air taxi. Joby intends to both operate its fast, quiet, and convenient air taxi service in cities around the world and sell its aircraft to other operators and partners. To learn more, visit www.jobyaviation.com.

About Air Space Intelligence

Air Space Intelligence is an American AI company whose dual-use platform powers critical decision-making in the most demanding domains: from air traffic management and logistics to grid planning and military logistics. Its platform actively manages over 40% of all US air traffic and powers live defense operations. Backed by Andreessen Horowitz and other leading investors, ASI is headquartered in Boston, with offices in Washington, D.C., and Europe. Learn more at airspace-intelligence.com

Forward-Looking Statements ​​

This release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including but not limited to, statements regarding the development and performance of our aircraft; potential plans for and benefits of our partnership with ASI, including the expected timing of demonstrations the expected timing and benefits of the eIPP; and our current expectations relating to our business, financial condition, results of operations, prospects, capital needs and growth of our operations, including the expected benefits of our vertically-integrated business model. You can identify forward-looking statements by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts. These statements may include words such as “anticipate”, “estimate”, “expect”, “project”, “plan”, “intend”, “believe”, “may”, “will”, “should”, “can have”, “likely” and other words and terms of similar meaning in connection with any discussion of the timing or nature of future operating or financial performance or other events. All forward looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially, including: our ability to launch our air taxi service and the growth of the urban air mobility market generally; our ability to produce aircraft that meet our performance expectations in the volumes and on the timelines that we project; participation in eIPP projects is subject to the finalization of OTA contracts; the competitive environment in which we operate; our future capital needs; our ability to adequately protect and enforce our intellectual property rights; our ability to effectively respond to evolving regulations and standards relating to our aircraft; our reliance on third-party suppliers and service partners; uncertainties related to our estimates of the size of the market for our service and future revenue opportunities; and other important factors discussed in the section titled “Risk Factors” in our Annual Report on Form 10-K, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on February 27, 2026, and in future filings and other reports we file with or furnish to the SEC. Any such forward-looking statements represent management’s estimates and beliefs as of the date of this release. While we may elect to update such forward-looking statements at some point in the future, we disclaim any obligation to do so, even if subsequent events cause our views to change.