Motorola Solutions Extends Resilient, Mission-Critical Communications and AI with T-Satellite from T-Mobile

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Motorola Solutions (NYSE: MSI) and T-Mobile today announced a collaboration to bring satellite connectivity to Motorola Solutions' APX NEXT smart radios. The radios, designed to intelligently unify networks including land mobile radio (LMR), 5G and Wi-Fi, can now operate leveraging T-Priority from T-Mobile - bringing first responders more capacity and faster speeds. They can also access T-Satellite with Starlink’s low earth orbit (LEO) direct-to-cell satellite network for seamlessly extended connectivity. Together, these technologies deliver resilient communications and real-time intelligence for first responders wherever the mission leads.

T-Mobile extends the power of Motorola Solutions’ mission-critical AI, Assist, and SVX - a body-worn AI assistant, remote speaker microphone and body camera that pairs with APX NEXT - to help first responders maintain hands-free access to essential voice, data-rich communications and mission-critical AI, even in the most isolated and harshest locations.

“We’re proud to work with T-Mobile to seamlessly broaden the reach of first responders’ trusted communication lifeline - their radios,” said Mahesh Saptharishi, executive vice president and chief technology officer, Motorola Solutions. “This level of real-time resilient connectivity advances our vision to put the power of human-AI interaction - increasingly a need-to-have for public safety workflows - into the hands of every first responder in the U.S.”

Motorola Solutions has deployed more than 13,000 two-way radio networks globally, providing the uniquely hardened foundation for emergency response, as well as more than 500 broadband push-to-talk deployments with over 1.3 million users worldwide. Adding T-Satellite and 5G technology as supplementary bearers augments this trusted foundation with high-speed data access and extended reach, optimizing each technology's unique physical properties.

T-Mobile’s T-Satellite operates the largest satellite-to-mobile network, extending coverage to the half a million square miles of the U.S. otherwise unreachable by traditional land-based cellular towers. T-Priority delivers up to five times greater network priority to help insulate first responders from public-driven congestion.

“Our Deputies have come to rely heavily on the APX NEXT radios and their built-in layers of redundancy to maintain constant connectivity with their partners and the dispatch center,” said Patrick Maynard, director of Ventura County Sheriff’s Emergency Services. “From residential neighborhoods to rugged, off-grid terrain, this technology helps ensure our Deputies no longer need to worry about how they are connected. They can communicate clearly and reliably through both voice and data, wherever the job takes them.”

“Reliable connectivity is the essential lifeline for first responders in the U.S. who handle more than 200 million emergencies annually,” said Mo Katibeh, executive vice president and chief business marketing officer, T-Mobile Business Group. “We’re proud to work with Motorola Solutions to advance the future of first responder connectivity - grounded in Motorola Solutions’ LMR and expanded by T-Priority’s 5G and T-Satellite - so first responders can operate with greater resilience, visibility and confidence wherever they go.”

Motorola Solutions’ APX NEXT satellite-connected radios are equipped with the SmartConnect application, which intelligently maintains trusted connectivity across LMR, 5G and LEO satellite, delivering multi-bearer resiliency that dynamically supports operations. Public safety agencies can also access SmartLocate and SmartMessaging over satellite for real-time personnel location and secure messaging.

Both APX NEXT and SVX are FedRAMP High authorized, affirming that they meet the federal government’s highest standards for data security and availability in the cloud.

To learn more about how Motorola Solutions’ APX NEXT and T-Mobile’s T-Priority are advancing mission-critical communications, visit motorolasolutions.com/apxnext and t-priority.com.

About Motorola Solutions | Solving for safer

Safety and security are at the heart of everything we do at Motorola Solutions. We build and connect technologies to help protect people, property and places. Our solutions foster the collaboration that’s critical for safer communities, safer schools, safer hospitals, safer businesses, and ultimately, safer nations. Learn more about our commitment to innovating for a safer future for us all at www.motorolasolutions.com.