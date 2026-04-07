JAG Management Company Adds Frederick BTR to Mid-Atlantic Portfolio

FREDERICK, Md.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--JAG Management Company has been selected by Couloir Ventures to manage its latest build-to-rent (BTR) townhome community, The Foundry at Renn Quarter in Frederick, Maryland.

JAG Management Company has a proven track record of quality that we’re excited to have at The Foundry at Renn Quarter. Share

Located at 264 Monroe Avenue and walkable to historic Downtown Frederick, The Foundry at Renn Quarter will comprise 176 multi-level townhomes upon full completion and has started Phase 1 with the delivery of 75 rental homes. Each residence offers three bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, top-line finishes, a garage, and a private backyard. The community is part of Frederick’s Renn Quarter master plan, which covers more than 200 acres of new development on the city's east side and includes shared amenities such as a clubhouse, resort pool, pickleball court, playground, bark park, and more.

“Couloir Ventures has demonstrated the business value of professionally managed BTR communities across Maryland,” said Patty Holt, President of JAG Management Company. “We’re excited to forge this new relationship and confident that with our expertise, JAG Management Company will drive a strong return.”

BTR is a growing asset class driven by the U.S. housing supply slowdown and the resulting affordability crisis. With rental townhomes offering a traditional single-family living environment without the down payment and closing costs needed for homeownership, BTR is an attractive alternative.

“The millennials, Gen Z, and even empty-nesters seeking build-to-rent homes place high importance on the convenience of professional property management,” said Matt McJunkin, Chief Operating Officer at Couloir Ventures. “JAG Management Company has a proven track record of quality that we’re excited to have at The Foundry at Renn Quarter.”

JAG Management Company has welcomed the first residents to The Foundry at Renn Quarter and is excited to lead the community. Learn more at FoundryAtRenn.com.

JAG Management Company, the property management arm of Jefferson Apartment Group (JAG), manages a portfolio of 10,000 units in New England, the Mid-Atlantic, and the Southeast.

About JAG Management Company

JAG Management Company provides professional property management services for both Jefferson Apartment Group (JAG)-owned assets and third-party-owned communities on the East Coast. Headquartered in McLean, Virginia, in the Washington, D.C. metropolitan area, JAG also has regional offices in Boston, Philadelphia, Charlotte, and Orlando. The firm is committed to providing top-tier customer care for their residents and managing multifamily and mixed-use communities for long-term success. JAG Management Company’s guiding principles are management by fact, integrity, respect for people, and continuous improvement. Learn more at JAGmgt.com.

About Couloir Ventures

Couloir Ventures specializes in entitlement and development across the greater Washington, D.C., area, with a focus on single-family build-to-rent projects. Couloir Ventures develops, builds, and manages Class A build-to-rent communities, focusing on delivering the best possible living experience for our residents.