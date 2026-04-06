Nationwide Holding Company With Diverse Portfolio Delivers Always-On HR Service for its Frontline-heavy Workforce With UKG

LOWELL, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--UKG, a leading global AI platform unifying HR, pay, and workforce management, today announced that FJ Management, a privately held family-owned holding company with more than 17,000 employees across 28 U.S. states, has transformed how it delivers HR service and employee support with UKG, creating faster, smarter, and more consistent experiences across its diverse businesses.

Alongside its sizable investment portfolio, FJ Management oversees a wide range of frontline-heavy businesses, including Maverik convenience stores, a multi-state bank, an oil refinery with union operations, hotels, and med spas, each with industry-specific staffing models, turnover patterns, and employee demographics. This labor complexity creates significant challenges for HR teams supporting a workforce that spans 24/7 operations, high-demand service roles, and skilled technical positions.

FJ Management uses the full UKG Pro® suite to serve its employees, including workforce management, recruiting, and onboarding tools that streamline processes for HR and employees. Additionally, the organization used UKG to “dramatically” transform the previously manual process of answering day-to-day HR and workplace policy questions from employees across vastly different workforces.

“UKG People Assist™ is a breakthrough solution that has dramatically improved how our employees receive support around the clock and across our diverse operating companies,” said Amanda Poitra, Chief Human Resources Officer at FJ Management. “Achieving consistency and responsiveness across vastly different work environments is one of the organization’s most important HR mandates. UKG lets us rise to the challenge of accommodating the different needs and demographics across our businesses, especially in frontline-heavy environments.”

FJ Management operates a shared services HR model that oversees payroll, benefits, compliance, and HRIS technology across different industries. By centralizing and automating responses to employee questions, UKG People Assist helped the company field nearly 78,000 employee requests, with most requests receiving a response in under an hour.

“By reducing the volume of routine inquiries flowing to HR teams, our HR leaders now spend more time where they add the greatest value,” said Poitra. “We have gained valuable time to focus on culture-building, leadership development, engagement initiatives, and recruiting, all areas that directly influence business performance. People Assist not only dramatically improves our frontline employee experience but also enhances HR’s strategic impact across all our operating companies.”

Data analytics and insights in the UKG® Workforce Operating Platform also offer FJ Management the ability to make informed business decisions at a variety of levels throughout the company.

“UKG data analytics enable us to pull together very quickly business intelligence and workforce insights related to staffing needs, time-to-hire, and turnover that we then provide to our controllers, presidents, and HR leaders,” said Poitra. “We're able to create consistency and processes across industries.”

These achievements are just one part of the cultural alignment and consistent partnership between FJ Management and UKG that has facilitated a meaningful, enduring relationship.

“We’ve been a UKG customer for more than a decade, and we’ve been able to transform the experience from tactical HR, pay, and time management to a true operating platform that gives us a real-time view into our frontline workforce,” said Poitra. “UKG provides key insights that let us focus on creating value and building operational excellence. In addition, I trust UKG to follow through on its long-term product commitments, and they have delivered on the AI roadmap they announced a few years ago. UKG is responsive, collaborative, and open to solving challenges with us.”

“The UKG Workforce Operating Platform is built on a simple idea: employees deserve real-time access to the information they need to do their jobs well,” said Bob DelPonte, EVP and Chief Customer Experience Officer at UKG. “By putting timely, meaningful insights into employees’ hands, wherever and whenever they work, UKG helps create more confident and connected workforces. FJ Management is using UKG to give its employees, from the front office to the front lines — including those working around the clock — the visibility they need to make better decisions every day.”

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About UKG

UKG is a leading global AI platform for HR, pay, and workforce management. Unifying award-winning solutions with the world’s largest collection of workforce data and people-first AI, UKG delivers unrivaled insights into today’s workforce, helping organizations in every industry turn data into decisions that elevate productivity, culture, and the customer experience. Trusted by more than 80,000 organizations across 150 countries, tens of millions of employees — from small businesses to global enterprises — use UKG every day. To learn more, visit ukg.com.

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