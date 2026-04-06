Bridge Dental Group Welcomes Foothill Family Dental Group and Peak Dental Specialists

SALT LAKE CITY--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Bridge Dental Group is proud to announce its newest partnership with Foothill Family Dental Group and Peak Dental Specialists, two respected practices in Glendora, California led by Dr. Mariam Arnouk and Dr. Yara Arnouk.

These additions mark Bridge Dental Group’s third and fourth practices in California and its 27th and 28th practices nationwide, reflecting continued growth with strong, doctor-led partners in key markets across the United States.

Located on South Grand Avenue in Glendora, both practices are known for quality care, clinical excellence, and strong patient relationships. Foothill Family Dental Group serves as a personalized dental home for families, while Peak Dental Specialists provides advanced specialty care, creating a coordinated model that supports patients at every stage.

This partnership also represents a continuation of a family legacy. Mariam and Yara grew up in these practices, watching their parents, Dr. Maher Arnouk and Dr. Reema Arnouk, build them into trusted names in the community. Today, they are leading the next chapter of growth while preserving that foundation.

“We are excited to welcome Foothill Family Dental Group and Peak Dental Specialists to Bridge Dental Group,” said Dr. Pete Theurer, CEO of Bridge Dental Group. “Mariam and Yara are deeply connected to their community and committed to continuing a legacy of excellent care. We are honored to partner with them as they lead these practices into the future.”

“Growing up in these practices, we saw firsthand the care and dedication our parents poured into building them,” said Dr. Mariam Arnouk. “It means a great deal to continue serving the community they invested in.”

“For us, this next chapter is about honoring that foundation while continuing to grow with intention,” said Dr. Yara Arnouk. “It was important to find a partner that supports our vision and allows us to keep building on what has made these practices so special.”

Foothill Family Dental Group is located at 210 S Grand Ave #420, Glendora, CA 91741, and Peak Dental Specialists is located at 210 S Grand Ave, Suite #308, Glendora, CA 91741.

About Bridge Dental Group

Bridge Dental Group is a dentist-founded dental support organization, or DSO, built on trust, respect, and real connection. Bridge partners with doctors to support growth, strengthen operations, and preserve what makes each practice unique. Through a relationship-driven approach and tailored support, Bridge helps doctors build long-term success while maintaining their identity, autonomy, and commitment to patient care.