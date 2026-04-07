Liberty Mutual Investments Anchors Strategic Partnership With Square Nine Capital

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Liberty Mutual Investments (“LMI”), the investment firm for Liberty Mutual Group (“Liberty”), and Square Nine Capital (“Square Nine”) today announced a long-term strategic partnership, focused on supporting the growth of Square Nine as it pursues solutions-oriented corporate credit investments. Through the partnership, the firms expect to collaborate on investment opportunities sourced across Square Nine’s platform.

Founded in 2025 by investment industry veterans Peter Ma and Nicole Musicco, Square Nine focuses on senior secured loans and structured capital solutions for U.S. middle-market companies in complex situations, typically outside of a traditional LBO framework, including opportunities created by periods of market dislocation. The firm draws on a broad origination network designed to support selective, disciplined underwriting.

“This is a segment of the market that has long been underserved by traditional capital despite its resilience across market cycles,” said John Reichard, Head of Partnerships within Global Credit Markets at Liberty Mutual Investments. “Square Nine brings an active, partnership-oriented approach to private credit that aligns closely with LMI’s long-term investing strategy. We are thrilled to partner with Peter and Nicole as they scale Square Nine and pursue attractive opportunities in this overlooked segment.”

“We are excited to partner with Liberty Mutual Investments at this formative stage for Square Nine,” said Peter Ma and Nicole Musicco, Co-Managing Partners of Square Nine. “LMI’s long-term approach, strategic perspective and alignment with our values make them an ideal partner as we work to build a differentiated corporate credit platform focused on bespoke opportunities in the U.S. middle market.”

LMI invests more than $124 billion of long-term capital globally across its integrated platform on behalf of Liberty. LMI leverages a flexible investment approach to partner with leading operators and build enduring businesses side-by-side with its partners.

Square Nine has expanded its network of institutional partnerships, including those with accounts managed or advised by Aksia and GCM Grosvenor.

About Liberty Mutual Investments

Liberty Mutual Investments (“LMI”) is the investment firm for Liberty Mutual Group (“Liberty”), a global insurance and capital solutions partner. With deep expertise in liquid, credit, and alternative strategies, LMI invests more than $124B of capital globally, taking a long-term approach across its integrated platform. LMI has a clear purpose: build enduring businesses side-by-side with our partners, drive economic growth, and generate superior risk-adjusted returns that power Liberty’s strategy and secure its promises.

Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. does business under the name Liberty Mutual Investments. For more information, visit https://www.libertymutualinvestments.com/.

About Square Nine Capital

Square Nine is a private investment firm providing flexible capital solutions to middle-market companies. Square Nine partners with founder-led and private equity sponsored businesses to support growth, acquisitions, refinancings, recapitalizations, and other strategic initiatives. Square Nine invests across the capital structure, including senior secured debt, structured equity, and opportunistic credit, with a focus on situations that benefit from creativity, certainty, and long-term partnership. The firm seeks to generate attractive risk-adjusted returns while helping businesses navigate complexity in event-driven situations.

Important Information and Disclosures

This press release is provided for informational purposes only and does not constitute investment advice or an offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to buy, any securities or interests in any investment fund or vehicle. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. (d/b/a Liberty Mutual Investments) provides investment advisory and management services only to insurance companies and wholly owned direct or indirect subsidiaries of Liberty. This press release may contain forward-looking statements that are as of the date of this press release; actual results may differ materially, and Liberty undertakes no obligation to update such statements. Additional information is available at www.libertymutualgroup.com/investors.