Air Transport International Pilots Ratify New Collective Bargaining Agreement

WILMINGTON, Ohio--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (ATSG) today announced that pilots at its subsidiary, Air Transport International (ATI), represented by the Air Line Pilots Association, International (ALPA), have ratified a new four-year collective bargaining agreement.

The agreement, approved by a strong majority of participating pilots, reflects a shared commitment between ATI and ALPA to support the long-term success of the airline while recognizing the professionalism and contributions of ATI’s pilot group.

“This agreement represents an important step forward for ATI,” said Mike Betson, President of Air Transport International. “It provides a stable and predictable framework that supports our long-term financial health and positions us to compete effectively in a dynamic global market. We appreciate the professionalism and collaboration demonstrated throughout this process and thank the ALPA negotiating team and our pilots for their commitment.”

The ratified agreement includes enhancements to compensation, retirement benefits, scheduling, and overall quality of life, while maintaining key operational flexibilities that support ATI’s business and customer commitments.

“This ratification is a significant milestone not only for ATI but for all of ATSG,” said Greg Mays, President and CEO of ATSG. “Securing such commitments serves to underpin the continued reliability of ATSG’s integrated network of leasing, air transportation, and maintenance services that support our global customers. This stability allows us to scale our growth strategy with confidence, knowing that our most vital assets—our people—are well positioned to drive the next phase of our integrated service expansion and long-term value creation."

About Air Transport Services Group

Air Transport Services Group (ATSG) is a premier provider of aircraft leasing and air cargo transportation solutions for both domestic and international air carriers, as well as companies seeking outsourced air cargo services. ATSG is the global leader in freighter aircraft leasing with a fleet that includes Boeing 767, Airbus A321, and Airbus A330 aircraft. A diverse portfolio of subsidiaries encompasses ATSG's Lease+Plus aircraft leasing strategy, including three airlines holding separate and distinct U.S. FAA Part 121 Air Carrier certificates, to provide air cargo lift, passenger ACMI and charter services, aircraft maintenance, airport ground services, and material handling equipment engineering and service. ATSG subsidiaries include ABX Air, Inc.; Airborne Global Solutions, Inc.; Airborne Maintenance and Engineering Services, Inc.; Air Transport International, Inc.; Cargo Aircraft Management, Inc.; and Omni Air International, LLC.