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Halliburton Enters Strategic Collaboration Agreement for PETRONAS Suriname Asset Development

HOUSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Halliburton (NYSE: HAL) has entered into a Strategic Collaboration Agreement with PETRONAS Suriname Exploration & Production BV (“PETRONAS Suriname”) and Valaris to support the development of PETRONAS Suriname’s local assets. This effort brings together Halliburton, PETRONAS Suriname, and Valaris early in the development lifecycle to foster close alignment from planning through execution. The collaboration reflects a unified focus on stronger project readiness, improved execution performance, and long‑term value creation.

“This collaboration reflects PETRONAS Suriname’s confidence in our early engagement approach and the ability to establish execution readiness from the outset,” said Shannon Slocum, chief operating officer, Halliburton. “Our integration of subsurface insight with well construction expertise strengthens alignment throughout the development lifecycle and reinforces consistent, high-quality execution with PETRONAS Suriname and Valaris.”

This strategic collaboration combines PETRONAS Suriname’s deep basin expertise, Valaris’ offshore drilling capability, and Halliburton’s technology and execution strengths to maximize the development and long-term value of the Suriname asset. Through early integration, the collaboration links subsurface evaluation and field development planning with digital well construction to provide clear visibility into each stage of the development workflow from concept to execution. This approach supports effective planning, confident decision-making, and consistent, high-quality execution throughout the development lifecycle.

ABOUT HALLIBURTON

Halliburton is one of the world’s leading providers of products and services to the energy industry. Founded in 1919, we create innovative technologies, products, and services that help our customers maximize their value throughout the life cycle of an asset and advance a sustainable energy future. Visit us at www.halliburton.com; connect with us on LinkedIn, YouTube, Instagram, and Facebook.

Contacts

For Investors:
David Coleman
investors@halliburton.com
281-871-2688

For Media Relations:
Alexandra Franceschi
pr@halliburton.com
281-871-3602

Industry:

Halliburton

NYSE:HAL
Release Versions
English

Contacts

For Investors:
David Coleman
investors@halliburton.com
281-871-2688

For Media Relations:
Alexandra Franceschi
pr@halliburton.com
281-871-3602

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