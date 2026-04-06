Travel + Leisure Co. Announces Sponsorship of Rising Swimming Star Rylee Erisman

ORLANDO, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL), a leading leisure travel company, today announced a new sponsorship agreement with USA National Team swimmer and World Junior Champion Rylee Erisman.

The partnership reflects Travel + Leisure Co.’s continued investment in emerging talent and its focus on aligning with individuals who demonstrate dedication, resilience, and a passion for exploration. Through this collaboration, the company will support Erisman’s development as she continues to train and compete at an elite level.

Erisman has quickly emerged as a standout in competitive swimming, earning a World Junior Championship title and a place on the USA National Team. She is set to represent the United States at the upcoming Pan Pacific Championships and will continue her athletic and academic career at the University of California, Berkeley.

“Travel + Leisure Co. is proud to support athletes who embody the drive to pursue new experiences and push beyond boundaries,” said Scott Cavanaugh, vice president, Strategic Partnerships and Licensing, Travel + Leisure Co. “Rylee’s commitment to excellence, both in and out of the pool, exemplifies the curiosity, courage, and exploration we celebrate through our travel experiences.”

As part of the sponsorship, Travel + Leisure Co. will share Erisman’s journey across its platforms, giving travelers a front-row look at the dedication, discipline, and global experiences that shape elite athletes.

“I’m incredibly excited to partner with Travel + Leisure Co.,” said Rylee Erisman, USA National Team swimmer. “Their focus on global experiences and meaningful journeys really resonates with me, especially as my swimming career takes me around the world. I’m grateful for the support as I pursue my goals both in and out of the pool.”

Rylee Erisman is represented by CG Sports Company. For more information about Rylee, visit www.ryleeerisman.com.

To learn more about Travel + Leisure Co., please visit www.travelandleisureco.com.

About Travel + Leisure Co.

Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE: TNL) is a leading leisure travel company, providing more than six million vacations to travelers around the world every year. The company operates a diverse portfolio of vacation ownership, travel club, and lifestyle travel brands designed to meet the needs of the modern leisure traveler, whether they’re traversing the globe or enjoying destinations closer to home. This includes experiential brands such as Sports Illustrated Resorts, Eddie Bauer Adventure Club, Margaritaville Vacation Club, and Accor Vacation Club, as well as cornerstone brands, Club Wyndham, WorldMark, and RCI. With hospitality and responsible tourism at its heart, the company’s more than 19,000 dedicated associates worldwide help fulfill its mission to put the world on vacation. Learn more at travelandleisureco.com.

About CG Sports Co.

CG Sports Co. is one of the world's fastest-growing sports marketing agencies, specializing in building and managing the brands of elite athletes. What sets CG Sports apart is its unique approach, driven by genuine relationships, creativity, and belief in the power of a good story, making it the top choice for Champions around the world. To learn more about CG Sports and Rylee Erisman, visit www.cgsportsco.com.