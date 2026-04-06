GOLFTEC Tees Up Square's Unified Commerce Platform Across 200+ Locations

DISTRIBUTED-WORKFORCE/OAKLAND, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Square today announced that GOLFTEC, the world's largest provider of golf lessons and premium club fittings, has selected Square to power its payments and commerce infrastructure across 200+ US locations. Built on more than 30 years of precision coaching and cutting-edge swing technology, GOLFTEC chose Square for its ability to seamlessly connect in-center and online commerce operations, bringing the same data-driven standard to its business infrastructure that it has long delivered to golfers.

Since its founding, GOLFTEC has helped more than 1.8 million golfers improve their game by facilitating more than 20 million lessons. With tools like 3D motion capture, launch monitors, and AI-driven coaching plans, GOLFTEC remains the authority on golf technique, helping students improve their scores by an average of seven strokes. With more than 1,000 coaches trained at GOLFTEC headquarters and deployed across its locations, the company has made precision and personalization the foundation of everything it does.

"As one of the most technologically advanced experiences in sports training, everything we do is designed to drive our mission of helping people play better golf," said Chris Koske, CMO at GOLFTEC. "We needed a commerce platform that could keep up – one that was just as seamless, flexible, and intuitive as the experience we deliver to our players."

A commerce platform that keeps pace

GOLFTEC manages in-person transactions across hundreds of training centers, alongside a growing mix of retail, wholesale, and direct-to-consumer channels. Its previous payment systems weren't keeping pace. Coaches were spending valuable time troubleshooting payment issues in the training bay or managing problematic transactions at the front desk. Manual reconciliation slowed the corporate finance team's ability to close the books. And limited visibility into chargebacks and customer data made it difficult for leadership to act on timely insights.

"If we want to be a data-driven company, we need to be a data-driven company everywhere," said Joe Calabria, SVP of Accounting and Finance at GOLFTEC. "It was just hard to do the basic blocking and tackling of recording a sale before Square."

Square stood out for how quickly and cleanly it integrated into GOLFTEC's existing business tools without adding friction for the people who use it every day. Implementation was completed in four weeks, allowing the company to modernize quickly and at scale without disruption.

With Square, GOLFTEC now has a unified commerce platform that enables:

Seamless, mobile-friendly payments across in-center, retail, and ecommerce channels

Real-time visibility into transactions and customer activity across all locations

Streamlined refunds, reconciliation, and dispute management

Flexible payment options, including buy now, pay later (BNPL), preserving a familiar experience for customers

For GOLFTEC's coaches, the impact was felt immediately. Rather than acting as the front line for payment issues, they complete transactions in seconds and return attention to where it belongs: on the lesson.

"Our coaches want to devote their energy to their students, not wrestling with payment processing,” continued Koske. “Square gives them the freedom to keep their attention where it should be: on fixing swings and helping players enjoy the game more. That frictionless ease of use is why we chose Square."

By replacing manual workflows with a connected, intuitive system, GOLFTEC has improved efficiency across its growing footprint.

Key results include:

~10,000 hours saved by reducing administrative work tied to payments and refunds

2-day faster financial close, giving leadership access to fresher performance data earlier in the month and enabling faster, better-informed decisions

$100K saved through improved dispute and chargeback handling, after Square flagged a rise in disputes and worked proactively with GOLFTEC to tighten contract structures and accelerate response times

A Foundation for Continued Innovation

For a company that has spent more than three decades pushing the boundaries of what's possible in golf instruction, the back office is no longer a step behind. Square gives GOLFTEC a flexible foundation to continue evolving, from expanding payment capabilities to gaining deeper insights into customer behavior and purchasing patterns across every channel.

"GOLFTEC has built an incredible experience that blends technology, expertise, and personalization at a remarkable scale," said Nick Molnar, Global Head of Sales and Marketing at Block. "Choosing the right commerce partner means unlocking real impact across all of these fronts. We're seeing thousands of hours saved, faster financial close, and coaches who are free to focus on what they do best: helping students play better golf. When two innovators come together with a shared commitment to driving excellence, this is what's possible."

About GOLFTEC

GOLFTEC stands as the world leader in golf improvement, with a global presence of more than 260 locations worldwide and a dedicated team of more than 1,000 Certified Personal Coaches. Founded in 1995, GOLFTEC has been unwavering in its mission to help individuals play better golf. Through the fusion of world-class golf instructors and cutting-edge teaching systems, GOLFTEC has been instrumental in guiding hundreds of thousands of golfers toward achieving their goals. In 2025, the company continued its momentum by providing more than 1.9 million golf lessons, and integrating SKYTRAK software into the in-bay experience.

About Square

Square helps businesses turn transactions into connections and businesses into neighborhood favorites.

In 2009, Square started with a simple invention – the first mobile card reader, which changed how the entire financial system thinks about small businesses. Square has since grown into a global business platform helping millions of sellers of all sizes participate and thrive in their communities.

Whether independently run or a global chain, Square understands that sellers succeed when they have the freedom to focus on the experiences that keep customers coming back. From point of sale and payments to online commerce, staff management, cash flow tools, and more, Square brings together the tools sellers need to run and grow on one intelligent platform. For more information, visit squareup.com.