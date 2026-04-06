Hyundai Translead Expands HT LinkVue Strategic Partnership with Lytx

SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Hyundai Translead announced a new strategic partnership with Lytx to expand the integration of HT LinkVue, further strengthening trailer visibility, operational efficiency, and connectivity across fleet operations. Lytx is a leader in telematics solutions, delivering data‑driven insights that improve performance and efficiency.

The collaboration enables fleets to seamlessly incorporate HT LinkVue’s 360-degree trailer camera system into the Lytx platform, allowing trailer video to be accessed directly within existing workflows. By centralizing trailer visibility alongside vehicle and operational data, fleets can maximize the value of their technology investments while minimizing operational complexity.

"Our partnership with Hyundai Translead marks a significant step forward in driving innovative solutions for fleet management," said Chris Cabrera, Chief Executive Officer at Lytx. "By integrating HT LinkVue’s advanced trailer camera system into the Lytx platform, we are empowering fleets to gain comprehensive visibility and actionable insights, ultimately helping them operate more safely and efficiently.”

The integration is designed to simplify deployment and scale across operations, enabling easier adoption without the need for separate systems or processes. By unifying trailer camera data within established platforms, fleets gain greater insight into daily operations to support more informed decision‑making.

“HT LinkVue reflects our commitment to advancing trailer technology that enhances driver awareness, efficiency, and connectivity,” said Cory Bogler, Senior Lead Technical Account Executive at Hyundai Translead. “By partnering with Lytx, we are extending the capabilities of HT LinkVue and providing customers with more flexible, integrated tools to strengthen performance and support evolving operational needs.”

About Lytx

Every day, companies send their most valuable assets into the world. Their people. Their equipment. Their reputations. For nearly three decades, Lytx has given fleets the tools to manage and protect all the assets they have in motion — helping them stay connected with their field operations so they can focus on delivering value and growing their businesses. Using proprietary machine vision and artificial intelligence technology to power our video safety and video telematics solutions, Lytx helps protect and connect more than 6.3 million drivers and thousands of fleets, including more than half of the 10 largest carriers in North America. Lytx's powerful network of partners and resellers further extends the reach and impact of our technologies across more than 90 countries. For more information about Lytx or to connect with us, visit www.lytx.com, LinkedIn, @lytx on X, Facebook or YouTube.

About Hyundai Translead

Founded in 1989, Hyundai Translead is the leading van trailer manufacturer in North America, producing dry and refrigerated van trailers, flatbeds, truck bodies, and dollies. Headquartered in San Diego, CA, and wholly owned by Hyundai Motor Company, the company leverages advanced engineering and manufacturing to deliver customer-focused transportation solutions. In addition to its manufacturing leadership, Hyundai Translead is also the exclusive distributor of Hyundai’s XCIENT Fuel Cell trucks in North America, a sustainable solution designed to expand fleet options towards zero-tailpipe emission logistics. For more information, visit www.hyundaitranslead.com.