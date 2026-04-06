EdgeRunner Wins Contract with U.S. Space Force to Develop Domain-Specific AI Agents

BELLEVUE, Wash.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--EdgeRunner AI, the leader in military-specific, on-device artificial intelligence, today announced an award from the U.S. Space Force Space Systems Command (SSC). This firm-fixed price contract via the CDAO Tradewinds Solutions Marketplace supports the efforts of the Space Force’s Office of Acquisition and Integration (SAF/SQ) to modernize and accelerate the acquisitions process using artificial intelligence.

Over the next six months, EdgeRunner AI will partner with SSC to deploy the EdgeRunner platform into the Space Force’s IL-5 environment, providing Guardians with mission specific guidance and increasing workforce productivity. Furthermore, EdgeRunner AI will work with SSC to develop Space Force Speciality Code (SFSC)-specific AI agents, including an agent designed for acquisitions use cases.

“We are thrilled to partner with the U.S. Space Force to provide EdgeRunner’s domain-specific AI agents to our nation’s Guardians to improve operational efficiency and reduce cognitive load on the warfighter,” said Tyler Xuan Saltsman, Co-Founder & CEO at EdgeRunner AI. “This contract with the U.S. Space Force demonstrates EdgeRunner’s operational maturity and ability to perform critical national security missions.”

Last month, EdgeRunner AI released a research paper highlighting how commercial LLMs often refuse legitimate military commands and use cases. Despite removing restrictive terms of use, we found that AI performance remains limited by inherent data biases and built-in safety guardrails. Even with advanced prompt engineering, abliteration techniques, and military-specific fine-tuning, these systems still refuse too frequently, undermining reliability for critical warfighting and national security missions.

This work builds on EdgeRunner AI’s previously-released research showing that military-customized LLMs can be much smaller, and therefore substantially less expensive, than full-sized frontier models, all while maintaining accuracy parity on military use cases.

Becoming an "AI-first" warfighting force requires military-specific AI built from the ground up that is willing and capable of helping our Guardians win in any fight and under any condition. This is why developing SFSC-specific LLMs and AI agents for the Space Force is so important.

About EdgeRunner AI

EdgeRunner AI is the leader in military-specific, on-device artificial intelligence, offering the world’s fastest on-device military AI platform, engineered for Denied, Disrupted, Intermittent, and Limited (DDIL) environments. With cutting-edge LLMs, intelligent agents, and computer vision systems, EdgeRunner AI delivers warfighters AI-driven speed, precision, and autonomy—without the internet. For more information, visit: https://www.edgerunnerai.com