Humana Releases 2025 Impact Report, Highlighting Progress towards Simpler, More Affordable Care for People and Communities

LOUISVILLE, Ky.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Humana Inc. (NYSE: HUM), one of the nation’s leading health and well-being companies, today released its 2025 Humana Impact Report, detailing the company’s progress in making healthcare simpler, more affordable and more connected for the people and communities it serves.

“Humana is making care easier to navigate, more affordable to access and more responsive to what people need,” said Jim Rechtin, Humana President and Chief Executive Officer. “The latest Impact Report shows that when we listen closely to the needs of our customers, we can do more to help our members and patients achieve their best health, while strengthening our communities.”

Centered on four pillars -- supporting each person, advancing the healthcare system, strengthening communities, and caring for the environment—the report details Humana’s efforts to simplify, strengthen community connections, and deliver measurable outcomes.

2025 Humana Impact Report: Key Highlights

Simplified and strengthened affordable coverage for nearly 8 million Medicare Advantage and prescription drug plan members, including standardized plan options, $0 copays for preventive care, primary care visits and many Tier 1 prescriptions.

for nearly 8 million Medicare Advantage and prescription drug plan members, including standardized plan options, $0 copays for preventive care, primary care visits and many Tier 1 prescriptions. Strengthened communities nationwide through Humana Community Day, touching 1.6 million lives through service projects and supporting 600 nonprofit organizations.

through Humana Community Day, touching 1.6 million lives through service projects and supporting 600 nonprofit organizations. Expanded access to care for more than 1.48 million Medicaid members, completing 908, 500 social determinants of health screenings to help identify and address barriers to care.

for more than 1.48 million Medicaid members, completing 908, 500 social determinants of health screenings to help identify and address barriers to care. Improved healthcare quality and outcomes , including 24.3% fewer inpatient admissions and 13.4% fewer emergency department visits for Medicare Advantage members in value‑based care models.

, including 24.3% fewer inpatient admissions and 13.4% fewer emergency department visits for Medicare Advantage members in value‑based care models. Enhanced workforce engagement , with 78% of employees saying they feel they belong at Humana, reinforcing a culture that enables teams to deliver for members and patients.

, with 78% of employees saying they feel they belong at Humana, reinforcing a culture that enables teams to deliver for members and patients. Reduced environmental impact, including a 38% reduction in Humana’s vehicle fleet footprint, and a 93% waste diversion rate across administrative and primary care sites.

Impact at a Glance

Nearly 8 million Medicare Advantage and prescription drug plan members supported

1.48 million Medicaid members served, with 905,500 social determinants of health screenings completed

2.27 million prescription drug plan members supported with affordable medication access, including 854,000+ LI NET enrollments enabling real‑time pharmacy coverage for low‑income seniors

1.6 million lives touched through Humana Community Day efforts

Nearly 197,000 people accessed Humana Community Navigator® to find free or reduced‑cost community resources such as food, housing and transportation assistance

Nearly 80% of CenterWell Home Health providers earned 4‑star or higher quality ratings

78% of employees say they feel they belong at Humana, reinforcing a strong, connected workforce

38% reduction in vehicle fleet footprint and 93% waste diversion rate across administrative and primary care sites

Read the full 2025 Humana Impact Report to learn more about Humana’s progress on affordability, access to care, community impact, and environmental stewardship.

About Humana

Humana (NYSE:HUM) is a leading U.S. healthcare company. Through our Humana insurance services and our CenterWell healthcare services, we make it easier for the millions of people we serve to achieve their best health – delivering the care and service they need, when they need it. These efforts are leading to a better quality of life for people with Medicare and Medicaid, families, individuals, military service personnel, and communities at large. Learn more about what we offer at Humana.com and at CenterWell.com.