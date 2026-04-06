CORRECTING and REPLACING Humana Releases 2025 Impact Report, Highlighting Progress Towards Simpler, More Affordable Care for People and Communities

LOUISVILLE, Ky.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Please replace the release with the following corrected version due to multiple revisions.

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HUMANA RELEASES 2025 IMPACT REPORT, HIGHLIGHTING PROGRESS TOWARDS SIMPLER, MORE AFFORDABLE CARE FOR PEOPLE AND COMMUNITIES

Report outlines advancements in whole-person health, community partnerships, and environmental stewardship

Humana Inc. (NYSE: HUM), one of the nation’s leading health and well-being companies, today released its 2025 Humana Impact Report, detailing the company’s progress in making healthcare simpler more affordable and more connected for the people and communities it serves.

“Humana is making care easier to navigate, more affordable to access and more responsive to what people need,” said Jim Rechtin, Humana President and Chief Executive Officer. “The latest Impact Report shows that when we listen closely to the needs of our customers, we can do more to help our members and patients achieve their best health, while strengthening our communities.”

Centered on four pillars -- supporting each person, advancing the healthcare system, strengthening communities, and caring for the environment—the report details Humana’s efforts to simplify, strengthen community connections, and deliver measurable outcomes.

2025 Humana Impact Report: Key Highlights

Impact at a Glance

Nearly 8 million Medicare Advantage and prescription drug plan members supported

1.48 million Medicaid members served, with 905,500+ social determinants of health screenings completed

2.46 million stand-alone prescription drug plan (PDP) members supported with affordable medication access, including 854,200 LI NET enrollments enabling real‑time pharmacy coverage for low‑income seniors

1.6 million lives touched through Humana Community Day efforts

Nearly 196,900 people accessed Humana Community Navigator® to find free or reduced‑cost community resources such as food, housing and transportation assistance

Nearly 80% of CenterWell Home Health providers earned 4‑star or higher quality ratings

78% of employees say they feel they belong at Humana, reinforcing a strong, connected workforce

38% reduction in vehicle fleet footprint and 93% waste diversion rate for furniture and fixtures

Read the full 2025 Humana Impact Report to learn more about Humana’s progress on affordability, access to care, community impact, and environmental stewardship.

About Humana

Humana (NYSE:HUM) is a leading U.S. healthcare company. Through our Humana insurance services and our CenterWell healthcare services, we make it easier for the millions of people we serve to achieve their best health – delivering the care and service they need, when they need it. These efforts are leading to a better quality of life for people with Medicare and Medicaid, families, individuals, military service personnel, and communities at large. Learn more about what we offer at Humana.com and at CenterWell.com.