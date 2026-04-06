FC Cincinnati Extends Partnership with SeatGeek as Club's Official Ticketing Partner

NEW YORK & CINCINNATI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--SeatGeek, the high-growth technology platform transforming the live event experience for fans, teams, and venues, announced a multi-year extension of its partnership with FC Cincinnati, continuing as the club’s Official Ticketing Partner. The club is among nine MLS teams powered by SeatGeek, representing nearly one third of the league.

As the club's footprint grows, SeatGeek will help FC Cincinnati create a more connected campus – bringing together data across the club's venue, campus, and fandom to unlock a more engaging, delightful fan experience and a clearer picture of fan journeys to drive acquisition, retention, and long-term value.

Powering the partnership is SeatGeek IQ, SeatGeek’s AI event intelligence engine built on data from across its network of teams, venues, and fandoms. For FC Cincinnati, that means access to insights that help the club sell smarter, run smoother, and build deeper fan connections – turning real-time data into a superior matchday experience and maximized revenue across its entire footprint.

“SeatGeek has been an essential partner in how we connect with our fans, from our earliest MLS seasons to the incredible environment we’ve built at TQL Stadium,” said Jeff Berding, President and Co-CEO of FC Cincinnati. “Like SeatGeek, FC Cincinnati is a challenger brand that seeks out innovation. This renewed partnership ensures we’re continuing to invest in technology that enhances the matchday experience, deepens fan relationships, and supports the long-term vision of this club.”

FC Cincinnati and SeatGeek first partnered in 2019, a relationship that carried through the club’s landmark move into TQL Stadium, one of the most celebrated venue openings in MLS history. Since then, SeatGeek has helped welcome hundreds of thousands of passionate Orange and Blue supporters through the gates with its modern, mobile-first ticketing platform.

Through the partnership, FC Cincinnati has made it easier than ever for fans to discover, purchase, and manage their matchday plans. SeatGeek enables fans to browse available seats, compare options using Deal Score, preview the view from their seat before buying, and buy, sell, or transfer tickets in just a few taps – all with the confidence of secure mobile ticketing and seamless entry on matchday.

“FC Cincinnati has shown what a club can become when it invests in the full fan experience,” said Russ D’Souza, Co-founder and President of Supply at SeatGeek. “Extending our partnership is a testament to what we’ve built together, and what happens when a club and its technology move together. There’s a lot more to build and we’re proud to continue powering the experience at TQL Stadium and beyond.”

Single-match tickets for the 2026 MLS season are available for purchase via SeatGeek at https://seatgeek.com/fc-cincinnati-tickets.

ABOUT SEATGEEK

SeatGeek was founded in 2009 when three live event fans had the crazy idea that modern technology could improve the live event-going experience for everyone – fans, teams, and artists. Today, SeatGeek offers a trusted marketplace for fans to easily buy and sell tickets to the events they love and provides primary box office technology for some of the most prominent names in sports and entertainment globally.

ABOUT FC CINCINNATI

FC Cincinnati is a Major League Soccer team playing at TQL Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio. The club’s diverse ownership group is led by controlling owner Carl H. Lindner III; as well as managing owners Meg Whitman and Dr. Griff Harsh; Scott Farmer; and George Joseph. Founded in 2015 by Lindner and President & Co-CEO Jeff Berding, FCC began play in the United Soccer League (USL) in 2016. The club won the 2018 USL Regular-Season Championship and earned postseason berths in all three of its USL seasons. In 2017, FC Cincinnati also advanced to the semifinals of the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup, a run that included victories over two MLS squads. FC Cincinnati entered MLS as the 24th team in 2019 and opened the club’s 26,000-seat soccer-specific TQL Stadium in the West End neighborhood of Cincinnati in 2021. FCC won the 2023 Supporters’ Shield – the annual award given to the team with the most points in the regular season – and clinched a spot in the 2025 MLS Playoffs for the fourth straight year.