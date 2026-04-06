JPXI and JSF Agree to Collaborate Toward Developing an Industry-wide Common Data Platform for the Securities Industry

TOKYO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--On February 12, 2026, JPX Market Innovation & Research, Inc. (JPXI)(TOKYO:8697) announced it had launched a study regarding an industry-wide common data platform to enhance securities operations. (https://www.jpx.co.jp/english/corporate/news/news-releases/6020/20260212-01.html)

As part of this initiative, JPXI and Japan Securities Finance Co., Ltd. (JSF) are pleased to announce that the two organizations have agreed to work together to advance discussions on building an industry-wide common data platform. This platform will aggregate various types of corporate and transaction information and distribute this information in a format conducive to automated processing, with the aim of supporting securities companies in improving the accuracy and efficiency of their back-office operations.

JSF conducts margin loan operations, lending the funds and securities necessary for standardized margin transactions to securities companies and other entities. It also provides notices and publishes information related to restrictions on loans for margin transactions (such as warnings and application suspensions), the handling of rights, and the selection of stocks eligible for loans for margin transactions.

JPXI and JSF will seek to build a common data platform that aggregates not only the wide range of data held by Japan Exchange Group but also the various types of data held by JSF, and to provide this data in a format suitable for automated processing.

There are no changes to the target timing for the launch of the production service and the release of the beta environment previously announced by JPXI on February 12, 2026.