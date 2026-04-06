Fluor Signs Contract with X-Energy for Advanced Nuclear Project in Texas

IRVING, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Fluor Corporation (NYSE: FLR) announced today that it has entered into a contract with X-energy to support the company’s proposed advanced nuclear project at Dow’s UCC Seadrift Operations in south Texas. Under the agreement, Fluor will initially deliver Front-End Loading Stage 2 (FEL-2) services. FEL-2 focuses on project definition, strategic planning, feasibility assessment, cost control and risk mitigation. Fluor will recognize the undisclosed contract value for this initial portion of work in the first quarter of 2026.

X‑energy’s technology offers a powerful pathway for small modular reactors to deliver safe, reliable and fit‑for‑purpose baseload power in an industrial setting. Share

The X-energy project proposes to develop four, 80-megawatt small modular reactor (SMR) units to supply Dow’s Seadrift site with safe, reliable, carbon-free electricity and industrial steam, replacing aging energy and steam infrastructure. The project is supported by the U.S. Department of Energy’s (DOE) Advanced Reactor Demonstration Program (ARDP), which accelerates the commercialization of advanced nuclear technologies through cost-shared partnerships with industry. A construction permit application was submitted in March 2025 and is currently being reviewed by the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission.

“X‑energy’s technology offers a powerful pathway for small modular reactors to deliver safe, reliable and fit-for-purpose baseload power in an industrial setting,” said Pierre Bechelany, Fluor’s Business Group President of Energy Solutions. “With eight decades of nuclear experience, Fluor brings the proven expertise and disciplined execution required to help advance this landmark project.”

X-energy was selected by the DOE in 2020 to develop, license and build its XE-100 advanced SMR and a first TRISO-X fuel fabrication facility. Since then, the company has completed engineering and preliminary reactor design, advanced development and licensing of its fuel facility in Oak Ridge, Tennessee. The Seadrift project is expected to become the first grid-scale advanced nuclear reactor deployed to serve an industrial facility in North America.

Dow’s UCC Seadrift Operations span 4,700 acres and produce more than 4 billion pounds of materials annually for applications including food packaging, footwear, wire and cable insulation, solar cell components, and medical and pharmaceutical packaging.

About Fluor Corporation

Fluor Corporation (NYSE: FLR) is building a better world by applying world-class expertise to solve its clients’ greatest challenges. Fluor’s nearly 23,000 employees provide professional and technical solutions that deliver safe, well-executed, capital-efficient projects to clients around the world. Fluor had revenue of $15.5 billion in 2025 and is ranked 257 among the Fortune 500 companies. With headquarters in Irving, Texas, Fluor has provided engineering, procurement, construction and maintenance services for more than a century. For more information, please visit www.fluor.com or follow Fluor on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, X and YouTube.

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