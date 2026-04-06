EPR Properties Closes on Six U.S. Parks in Regional Parks Portfolio

KANSAS CITY, Mo.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--EPR Properties (NYSE: EPR) (the “Company”) announced the closing of six U.S. parks as part of its previously announced acquisition of a seven-park portfolio from Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (NYSE: FUN). The U.S. parks comprise the substantial majority of the $315 million portfolio investment. The remaining property of La Ronde, an iconic park located in Montreal, Quebec, is expected to close in the second quarter of 2026.

“This closing marks a significant milestone for EPR Properties and sets the tone for what we expect to be a highly productive year” Share

Enchanted Parks will operate the six U.S. properties under a long-term master lease, and La Ronde Operations, Inc., will operate La Ronde. Both are proven operators with existing relationships with the Company.

“This closing marks a significant milestone for EPR Properties and sets the tone for what we expect to be a highly productive year,” said Gregory Silvers, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. “These are established parks in proven regional markets, and we look forward to working with focused operating partners to drive strong performance at each property.”

About EPR Properties

EPR Properties (NYSE: EPR) is the leading diversified experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues that create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money. We have total assets of approximately $5.7 billion (after accumulated depreciation of approximately $1.7 billion) across 43 states and Canada. We adhere to rigorous underwriting and investing criteria centered on key industry, property and tenant level cash flow standards. We believe our focused approach provides a competitive advantage and the potential for stable and attractive returns. Further information is available at www.eprkc.com.

About Enchanted Parks

Enchanted Parks is a leading owner and operator in the entertainment and leisure industry. The third largest privately held regional park operator in the United States, Enchanted Parks operates eight properties nationwide, delivering memorable experiences across amusement parks, water parks, and destination attractions. For more information, visit www.enchantedparks.com or contact (407) 798-8384.

About La Ronde Operations, Inc.

La Ronde Operations, Inc. is owned by Kieran Burke, who, through various companies, operates and manages theme parks, water parks, accommodations and multi-use venues throughout the U.S. and Canada including EPR’s other Canadian parks, the Valcartier Resort, and Calypso Waterpark. Further information is available at https://premierparks.com/ or contact medoyon@media-rp.com, (418) 806-3696.

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