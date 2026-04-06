Metazoa Announces Updates to Snapshot on Salesforce AppExchange

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Metazoa today announced a new Intelligent Assistant for its Snapshot platform on Salesforce AppExchange, the leading enterprise marketplace for partner apps and experts. The new capability helps organizations running Salesforce to analyze metadata context, diagnose issues, and take action to manage complex CRM environments.

Metazoa launches the Intelligent Assistant for Salesforce. AI that takes action on org complexity. Find Anything. Fix Everything. Share

The Metazoa Intelligent Assistant helps teams investigate metadata relationships, understand system complexity, and take action to modernize environments that support AI-driven applications and automation.

Metazoa Snapshot helps organizations analyze metadata, reduce technical debt, improve security, document complex environments, and execute large-scale transformation initiatives such as cleanup, optimization, org cloning, splits, and merges.

Metazoa Snapshot is currently available on AppExchange.

Metazoa Intelligent Assistant

The Metazoa Intelligent Assistant operates directly within the Snapshot platform and assists teams as they investigate issues, understand metadata relationships, and execute remediation tasks. The assistant understands the current screen context and helps users navigate reports, analyze metadata, and initiate actions.

The assistant can help teams:

Analyze metadata and org structure

Launch and navigate Snapshot reports

Identify technical debt and unused assets

Evaluate validation rules, permission sets, and Apex classes

Explain deployment errors and configuration issues

Generate documentation and architecture insights

Recommend and initiate remediation steps

Comments on the News

"Many AI tools today can describe issues but do not assist teams in resolving them," said Bill Appleton, CTO of Metazoa. "The Metazoa Intelligent Assistant is designed to understand the structure of an org and help teams move from analysis to action directly within Snapshot."

"Organizations using Salesforce will benefit from tools that understand the structure of their environments and help them take action safely," said Jennifer Mercer, CEO of Metazoa. "The Intelligent Assistant helps teams investigate issues, launch analysis, and execute remediation steps inside the platform."

Salesforce AppExchange, a leading enterprise marketplace for partner apps and experts, empowers companies, developers and entrepreneurs to build, market and grow in entirely new ways. Since its launch in 2006, the platform has grown to include more than 9,000 apps and experts, with over 14 million customer installs. AppExchange connects customers of all sizes and across industries to ready-to-install or customizable apps and Salesforce-certified consultants to solve any business challenge.

Metazoa will demonstrate the Intelligent Assistant at Salesforce TDX on April 15–16 in San Francisco.

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Salesforce, AppExchange and others are among the trademarks of Salesforce, Inc.

About Metazoa

Metazoa provides solutions that help enterprises manage and transform complex CRM environments. Through its Snapshot platform, Metazoa enables teams to analyze metadata, reduce technical debt, improve security, document complex environments, and execute large-scale org transformation initiatives.