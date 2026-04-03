100GROUP Michigan Brings the Community Together Again at the Chamber of Commerce February BASH

GRAND HAVEN, Mich.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--100GROUP Michigan, a leader in business management software and payment processing, once again brought the local business community together by hosting the Chamber of Commerce Grand Haven, Spring Lake, Ferrysburg February BASH. Held at 100GROUP’s downtown Grand Haven office in Harborfront Place, the event drew more than 100 registered attendees for an evening of networking, great food, and genuine community connection.

"When we host the BASH, we want every person who walks through the door to feel welcomed, to make a real connection, and to leave with something more than they came in with." — Sarah McKee, Managing Partner, 100GROUP Michigan Share

For 100GROUP Michigan, hosting the BASH is about more than putting on a good event. It is a reflection of the company’s belief that strong businesses are built on strong relationships, and that showing up for the local community is just as important as delivering great service to clients.

A Night Built Around Local

Every detail of the evening was intentional. Food and sweet treats were sourced exclusively from local vendors who also happen to be 100GROUP Michigan clients, turning the event into a celebration of the businesses that make the Lakeshore community thrive. Guests enjoyed:

Portobello served up savory meatballs that were a crowd favorite throughout the night

served up savory meatballs that were a crowd favorite throughout the night Sweet Temptations brought indulgent chocolate covered strawberries that disappeared fast

brought indulgent chocolate covered strawberries that disappeared fast Rainy Days Cafe powered by Cowan’s Cafe rounded out the sweet spread with mini peanut butter pies

rounded out the sweet spread with mini peanut butter pies An open bar featuring wine, beer, seltzers, and soft drinks kept the energy going all evening

Highlighting the food vendors as fellow clients is something 100GROUP Michigan takes pride in. It is a living example of the company’s approach to business: invest in your community, support the businesses around you, and create an ecosystem where everyone grows together.

Event Highlights

Beyond great food and drinks, the evening offered attendees several reasons to stay, engage, and have fun:

Professional headshots offered completely free of charge to all guests. The opportunity to walk away with a polished, professional photo for LinkedIn, a website, or marketing materials was a standout hit of the evening and had guests lining up throughout the night.

completely free of charge to all guests. The opportunity to walk away with a polished, professional photo for LinkedIn, a website, or marketing materials was a standout hit of the evening and had guests lining up throughout the night. Prize wheel gave attendees a chance to walk away with something extra just for showing up

gave attendees a chance to walk away with something extra just for showing up Raffle for a $100 gift card added a fun element of anticipation to close out the night

“Events like this are the reason we love being part of this community,” said Sarah McKee, Managing Partner at 100GROUP Michigan. “When we host the BASH, we want every person who walks through the door to feel welcomed, to make a real connection, and to leave with something more than they came in with. Whether that’s a new relationship, a bite to eat, or a headshot, they’re excited to use, that’s what it’s about for us. We are proud to support and be supported by the businesses that make this community what it is.”

Rooted in the Lakeshore

100GROUP Michigan has called downtown Grand Haven home since 2020, growing from a two-person office into a full team serving clients across industries including retail, restaurants, golf, funeral care, higher education, and beyond. As a national FinTech company with deep local roots, 100GROUP Michigan occupies a unique position: the resources and reach of a national organization paired with the personal, relationship-driven approach of a true community partner.

Hosting the Chamber BASH is one of the ways 100GROUP Michigan puts that commitment into action. By opening its doors, spotlighting local businesses, and creating a space where business owners and professionals can connect in a relaxed, high-energy setting, the company reinforces what it has always believed: that the best business relationships are built on genuine community.

100GROUP Michigan extends its sincere thanks to the Chamber of Commerce Grand Haven, Spring Lake, Ferrysburg for the continued partnership, and to every attendee, vendor, and community member who made the evening memorable.

About 100GROUP

100GROUP, where innovation meets seamless business solutions. 100GROUP proudly stands as the parent company of a unique portfolio of business management software solutions, gateways, and payment processing, establishing itself as the ultimate platform in the financial technology industry.

At 100GROUP, we redefine the business landscape as the leading business services concierge. We cater exclusively to business owners, offering a comprehensive suite of essential products and services. Envision 100GROUP as the only platform a business needs, a centralized hub where possibilities unfold.

Navigating the intricacies of technology coupled with payment processing and major vendor management becomes effortless with 100GROUP. Our groundbreaking model integrates personalized concierge services at your fingertips, bidding farewell to the complexities of managing multiple vendor relationships without VIP treatment. From financial technology to industry-specific solutions like Kennel Connection, the leading pet care business software, and ReCo Anywhere, an innovative revenue collection solution for the government sector, 100GROUP provides the tools businesses need to thrive.

For more information, visit www.100GROUP.com.